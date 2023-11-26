Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

Espargaro: Tyre penalty deciding title "worse" image for MotoGP than Morbidelli slap

Aleix Espargaro has warned that a tyre pressure penalty deciding the 2023 MotoGP title on Sunday would be worse for the image of the championship than his Franco Morbidelli slap.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

The 2023 MotoGP championship battle between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin will be decided in Sunday’s grand prix final in Valencia.

After winning the sprint on Saturday, Martin now trails Bagnaia by just 14 points, with the latter needing to finish at least fifth to ensure his second crown.

Saturday saw the first tyre pressure penalties issued in a sprint, with Morbidelli and Luca Marini getting three-second penalties for committing a second offence this season of running underneath the minimum front pressure.

Both Martin and Bagnaia have received an official warning for this already this season, meaning a transgression in the grand prix would result in a three-second penalty.

This has given rise to fears that the title could be decided by something totally out of the riders’ control.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says this outcome would be a worse image for MotoGP than him slapping Morbidelli during practice in Qatar.

“Yesterday [Friday], the safety commission was one topic,” Espargaro began.

“We push a lot Carlos Ezpeleta [Dorna sporting director], because we said a lot to Carlos that it’s not about Michelin – it’s about the championship.

“This rule is going to ruin the championship. And the rules are made by the championship, not by the brands.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

“So, we asked Carlos to protect us because, with this rule next year, the standings are going to be based on the penalties – 100%.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] will be more problems because the temperature for tomorrow looks like it’s going to be colder, four, five degrees less.

“So, it means to understand the right pressure is going to be more difficult.

“F****** hell. If one penalty decides the championship, the image for the championship is worse than what I did to Morbidelli.”

Read Also:

Morbidelli added that “something is not quite working here” with the rule and hopes for a “proactive” solution to the problem.

“If you want to speak about the regulation or the tyres, something is not quite working here,” he said.

“We can all understand that something is not right and something needs to be better. We can all understand that. And I hope that clever and proactive solutions will be taken.”

shares
comments
Previous article How the 2023 MotoGP world championship can be won in Valencia
Next article Vinales grid penalty promotes Bagnaia to Valencia MotoGP pole
Lewis Duncan
More
Lewis Duncan
Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell “like I was fighting for the championship”

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell “like I was fighting for the championship”

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell “like I was fighting for the championship” Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell “like I was fighting for the championship”

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Aleix Espargaro
More
Aleix Espargaro
Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap

Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Argentinian GP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Aprilia Racing Team
More
Aprilia Racing Team
Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race

Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race

MotoGP
Australian GP

Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Latest news

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending? Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe