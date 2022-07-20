Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
MotoGP / British GP News

Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits he was “super exhausted” after the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season due to the mental strain of being a championship contender.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt

The 2022 campaign has been the strongest Espargaro has ever had in his grand prix racing career having taken his maiden MotoGP victory in April in Argentina.

Since then, he has scored four more podiums and has only finished outside of the top five twice in the first 11 races.

His title hopes took a knock in Barcelona when he miscalculated how many laps he had left and celebrated too early, throwing away another podium opportunity.

But a stunning recovery to fourth at Assen ahead of the summer break after being knocked off track by a crashing Fabio Quartararo means Espargaro is now just 21 points from the Yamaha rider in second in the standings.

Speaking ahead of the summer break last month, Espargaro says keeping the championship leader’s advantage under a race win margin of 25 points was his goal, but admits he has needed the five-week break to rest.

“Sincerely, I’m very tired. I’m super, super exhausted,” Espargaro said when asked if he would have liked the season to have continued straight away after Assen to build on his momentum in the championship race.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I need rest. Not five weeks, but especially mentally this year for me it’s completely different to other years, which I suppose is normal, I’m fighting for the title.

“But I was in the motorhome watching a film with my son and I was very tired.

“I went to sleep at 9pm, so I really need rest for my mind, to disconnect.

Read Also:

“Now I’m happy because I said I wanted to go on holiday with less than one race [gap in points to the leader] and I have 21 points. So, I will keep pushing Fabio.”

Espargaro comes into the second half of the season with his Aprilia future secured, after he agreed a new two-year deal back in May.

The 2022 MotoGP season continues on 7 August with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where last year Espargaro scored his first podium for Aprilia when he was third.

Tickets
shares
comments
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
Previous article

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The latest Rich Energy saga amid Superbikes team sponsorship
TT

The latest Rich Energy saga amid Superbikes team sponsorship

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Latest news

Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits he was “super exhausted” after the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season due to the mental strain of being a championship contender.

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Outgoing Suzuki rider Alex Rins has officially signed a two-year deal with Honda to join the LCR squad in MotoGP from 2023.

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque "will never give up on" getting Franco Morbidelli back to his race-winning pace of 2020 amid a difficult 2022 MotoGP campaign.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.