Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest

By:

Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro says he “needs an explanation” to his “nightmare” Grand Prix of the Americas weekend, after he crashed five times across the event.

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest

Espargaro and the Aprilia struggled more than most across the Circuit of the Americas’ vicious bumps, with the Spaniard left stranded in 19th on the grid after a crash in qualifying.

The Aprilia rider’s woes continued into Sunday’s race and he only made it to lap nine of 20 before crashing out at Turn 13.

That was his fifth crash in three days in America, which left Espargaro fuming and in search of answers as he feels the Aprilia shouldn’t have been more affected by the bumps than the rest of the field.

“I’m very frustrated, it has been a nightmare sincerely,” Espargaro said after the fourth DNF of an otherwise strong 2021 campaign.  

“Actually, my frustration is very high because I don’t have a clear response to your question.

“Obviously the bumps didn’t help, my bike was very, very difficult to ride, but the bumps were there for everybody.

“So, you can go more or less fast in a circuit or another.

“I finished P1 in Misano at the test, so maybe we can go to another track where we can fight for eighth place.

“But more or less the level is always similar. But in this track I didn't find the way.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I was not pushing so much in the race because the goal was to finish the race, achieve a couple of points and go home.

“I started to pass some people: [Franco] Morbidelli, [Iker] Lecuona, [Andrea] Dovizioso, Alex Marquez.

“But my pace was not fast, I was losing one second from the leading guys, or even more, but I crashed again.

“I have no explanation, I am very sorry for my team because five crashes are a lot.

“And having just one Aprilia in America and crash five times and go home with no points is not good.

“So, I’m angry but hopefully we can find an explanation. We can forget this weekend, the season has been very good, but I need an explanation.”

Espargaro was the only Aprilia on track in America last weekend after team-mate Maverick Vinales withdrew from the event following the tragic death of his 15-year-old cousin Dean Berta Vinales in a World Supersport 300 crash at Jerez the week before.

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

Previous article

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2 h
2
Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

1 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

2 h
4
MotoGP

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest

16 min
5
Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

1 d
Latest news
Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest
MGP

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest

16m
Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically
MGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

2 h
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus
MGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

18 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Americas MotoGP review, Marquez victorious
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Americas MotoGP review, Marquez victorious

19 h
Mir "doesn’t respect" Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty
MGP

Mir "doesn’t respect" Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty

22 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically Americas GP
MotoGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Mir "doesn’t respect" Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty Americas GP
MotoGP

Mir "doesn’t respect" Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty

Trending Today

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

MotoGP’s Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his F1 driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his F1 driving

Breen teases "exciting" full programme for 2022 WRC
WRC WRC

Breen teases "exciting" full programme for 2022 WRC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
18 h
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

Latest news

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro “needs explanation” to his “nightmare” COTA MotoGP crash-fest

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Tank Slappers Podcast: Americas MotoGP review, Marquez victorious
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Americas MotoGP review, Marquez victorious

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.