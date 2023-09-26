Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’ Next / Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit
MotoGP / Indian GP News

Espargaro: MotoGP "needs to think about" better managing hotter races

Tech3’s Pol Espargaro feels MotoGP “needs to think about” how to deal with hot-weather races following an Indian Grand Prix that took place in extreme conditions.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

The physical capabilities of MotoGP riders were tested on the series' first visit to the Buddh International Circuit last weekend, with Jorge Martin requiring medical intervention after suffering from dehydration and several others reporting a burning-like sensation in the throat due to high temperatures and humidity in Delhi.

The race had already been cut short by three laps on safety grounds, but it remained a tough challenge for riders, who felt the conditions were even worse than what they face in other circuits near the equator such as Sepang and Mandalika.

Espargaro, who is yet to fully recover from the fractures he sustained in the Portuguese season-opener, said he felt “weak” during the race and had to turn down his pace just to make it to the finish.

The Spanish rider agreed with the suggestion that MotoGP should reduce the length of other races if the temperature gets too high, having felt the conditions in India on Sunday were “over the limit”.

“We cannot face these kinds of conditions, it's pretty tricky,” he said.

“We just put a sensor on the bike, on the fuel tank. It's where we breathe in the straights and it was like 65C. So the air is coming toward our body. So you can imagine this is hard. 

“Also because it was one of the longer races on the calendar. Like, for example, in Barcelona we took 38 minutes to make the race and to make this distance here it was about 42.5 minutes. 

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So this was, I think, the longest race on the calendar. So together with the hottest conditions and higher humidity, I think it was too much.

“We didn't face these extreme conditions in other places, maybe it would be good to change the schedule to come here in another timeline during the year. 

“For sure if we face the condition in other places, for example, Malaysia, we would be glad to change and reduce the race, for sure.”

Although India is now considered the hottest and the most physically challenging race on the conditions, MotoGP riders have to deal with high temperatures in a number of other countries as well.

Espargaro revealed riders are planning to bring up this topic in Motegi this week and feels MotoGP should have a plan in place to tackle such situations in the future.

“We all the riders are going to talk a little bit in the safety commission, in the next one,” he said.

“The bike is a machine, it gets super hot, and this heat comes to [us] as well. So it's not just the ambient temperature, it's also the temperature the bike is delivering to the rider. 

Read Also:

“So I believe we are young, we are athletes, we are prepared for many things but this kind of temperature is a little bit over the limit. 

“So maybe it's so easy to change the calendar a little bit to come in [to races] during better weather conditions. 

“That would be great and it's possible so we need to think a little bit about it.”

shares
comments

Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Indian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

MotoGP
Indian GP

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Pol Espargaro More
Pol Espargaro
Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing”

Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing”

MotoGP

Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing” Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing”

Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage

Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Tech 3 More
Tech 3
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

MotoGP
British GP

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

The timely result of an under-pressure MotoGP rookie

The timely result of an under-pressure MotoGP rookie

MotoGP

The timely result of an under-pressure MotoGP rookie The timely result of an under-pressure MotoGP rookie

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
San Marino GP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways

Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways

Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'

Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets' Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe