Ducati MotoGP boss Dall’Igna confirms Honda approach for 2024
Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has confirmed that Honda did approach him about joining it for MotoGP in 2024, as it hoped to convince Marc Marquez to stay put.
On Wednesday, Honda announced that it would be parting ways with Marquez at the end of the current season, one year earlier than his contract expiration date.
Though yet to be officially confirmed, Marquez will move to Gresini next season to ride – in principle – a year-old Ducati bike.
Dall’Igna, who has transformed Ducati from a struggling midfielder to MotoGP’s conquerors over the last 10 years, was thought to be a target for Honda’s recruitment drive for 2024 in order to convince Marquez to stay.
He confirmed as such to Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview, but felt leaving Ducati was not “logical”.
“As is probably normal, some thinking has been done,” Dall’Igna said on Honda approaching him for 2024.
“I am fine in Ducati. I have struggled so much to get to a situation where Ducati is considered a model, to leave now perhaps would not have been logical.
“Then, it is true that what I had to do here I did, it could have been a challenge won and archived and Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge.”
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Honda
Dall’Igna threw his support behind the idea of Marquez joining one of its teams next year at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, but insists this decision has had nothing to do with the factory.
“The operation is all thanks to Gresini, they are the ones who took him, not Ducati,” he added.
“With Marc I talked about many things, but I want to reiterate one thing: it's not my idea.
“It's a team that decided to make a deal with a rider. Clearly then I am happy to see on my bikes riders who are going fast.”
Marquez will slot into a stable of riders already fighting for championships, with the top three in the standings – Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi – all on Ducatis.
Dall’Igna concedes the potential for its eco system to be destabilised is a concern, but believes Ducati is well equipped to manage this.
“This is a concern, one of the challenges to be faced,” he said of the amount of top riders Ducati will field in 2024.
“We will have to be good at managing strong riders, with strong characters.
“Beyond Marc, even now there is a concentration of important champions. One more unwieldy one may come along, but it's a job we know how to do.”
Latest news
Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash
Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash
Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media
Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint
Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.