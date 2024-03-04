Ducati announces Bagnaia MotoGP contract extension

Bagnaia has been a Ducati rider for his entire MotoGP career so far since his debut in 2019 with Pramac Racing, earning a step up to the factory squad in 2021.

In 2022, Bagnaia ended a 15-year title drought for the Italian manufacturer and backed that up with a second championship last year after beating Ducati rival Jorge Martin in the season showdown in Valencia.

Although the news took a little longer than expected to be confirmed, the predictions of general manager Gigi Dall'Igna that Ducati would be able to sign Bagnaia to a new contract ahead of the 2024 season getting under way this weekend in Qatar were proved true on Monday afternoon.

As a result, the 27-year-old double MotoGP champion is committed in the medium-term within the Ducati structure until the end of 2026.

"I am very happy to be able to continue racing with the team of my dreams," Bagnaia said.

"Wearing these colours is an honour for me. It's fantastic and a source of pride. Together with Ducati, my team and all the people at Ducati Corse we have been able to do incredible things and in these three years ahead of us we will continue to give the maximum to try to achieve more success."

Dall'Igna added: "Pecco was the first Italian to win a world title in MotoGP on an Italian bike.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Together we have brought to Bologna a world championship that we hadn't won for 15 years. He is a two-time champion and more than once he has shown that he more than deserves the number one on his fairing."

Although the terms of the contract are strictly confidential, the Italian manufacturer's salary policy suggests that Bagnaia will earn around seven million euros in basic salary, to be supplemented by a variable amount depending on results.

In this regard, it should be noted that if Bagnaia were to win his third consecutive world championship, his emoluments would most likely be around 10 million euros.

With the most important rider in the Ducati stable secured, the main unknown within the structure becomes the identity of the rider who will occupy the other side of the factory garage - a place currently filled by five-time race winner Enea Bastianini.

Bastianini, 2023 runner-up Jorge Martin and, most probably, Marc Marquez are in the running for that seat, provided that the Spaniard is able to meet the expectations generated by his move to Gresini, where he will have at his disposal a Ducati from last year.

Last week Autosport reported that Ducati had already signed Moto2 frontrunner Fermin Aldeguer to a deal with Pramac for the 2025 season, which will see him replace either Martin or Franco Morbidelli.

Bagnaia's 2026 deal means he is the second rider on the grid currently contracted beyond 2025, after KTM secured Brad Binder to a further season midway through last year.

Both Bagnaia and Binder, as well as Honda's Luca Marini and his LCR counterpart Johann Zarco, are the only riders who have deals in place beyond 2024 currently.