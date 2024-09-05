All Series
MotoGP

Dorna to remain MotoGP's promoter until 2060 after new FIM deal

A new deal will see Dorna continue to be responsible for MotoGP’s commercial affairs for the next 35 years

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team, Race start

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team, Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dorna has agreed a new long-term deal with the FIM that will see it remain as MotoGP’s promoter until 2060.

The contract, whose length is unprecedented in nature, will also see Dorna retain the promotional rights for the World Superbike Championship, MotoE, JuniorGP World Championship and the new Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

The Spain-based organisation has been at the helm of MotoGP since 1992 and has played a major role in expanding the popularity of the championship, particularly in newer markets in Asia.

Under their current arrangement, the FIM handles various operational aspects of MotoGP, including the safety of riders, while the commercial matters are managed by Dorna.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna Sports, said: “We’re very proud to announce this agreement with the FIM. It is fantastic news for the sport, and our fans around the world, that this partnership is guaranteed to continue. We have built something truly special and will continue to grow the sport even further, working together.

“Being able to come to such a long-term agreement adds incredible value for MotoGP. In the sports and entertainment landscape of today, the level of consensus we enjoy in MotoGP is something we’re privileged to be part of, and it lays fantastic foundations for our sport to continue its trajectory of growth. 

“We want to thank the FIM for their support and we look forward to making MotoGP even bigger and better than ever as we continue our partnership.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race start

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

FIM’s president Jorge Viegas described the deal as important not only for MotoGP, but also “for the wider motorcycle racing community that reaps the benefits from the global status, value and presence of this leading series.”

The agreement follows Liberty Media agreeing to purchase an 86% stake in Dorna Sports at the beginning of the year in a deal that will value MotoGP at €4.2 billion.

Liberty is currently waiting for regulatory approvals from relevant organisations, including the European Union, before it can complete the purchase.

The American media giant recently announced that it is selling a $825m stake in Formula 1, which it also owns, in order to fund the takeover and cover other corporate expenses, including debt payment.

