Subscribe
Previous / Vinales calls luckless first half of MotoGP 2023 "a nightmare"
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Crutchlow set for Japan MotoGP wildcard with Yamaha

Three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow is set to make a wildcard appearance for Yamaha at the Japanese Grand Prix in October.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Juliane Ziegengeist
Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Crutchlow made his MotoGP debut with the Tech3 Yamaha squad in 2011 having competed in World Superbikes with the Japanese marque.

Scoring his first MotoGP podiums with Yamaha, Crutchlow moved to Ducati in 2014 before switching to Honda with LCR from 2015, with which he won all three of his grands prix triumphs in his career.

Retiring from racing at the end of the 2020 season, Crutchlow returned to Yamaha as its official tester, and has made sporadic appearances since then as a replacement rider – the most recent being last year’s Valencia GP, concluding his stint with RNF as Andrea Dovizioso’s stand-in for the final six rounds.

Speaking to Autosport’s sister website Motorsport-Total.com, Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli confirmed Crutchlow will return to competition at the Japanese GP as a wildcard.

“We are very happy with Cal,” he said. “In addition, we are pushing to increase the number of training days in Europe.

“We have already decided that this year we will do a wildcard in Motegi, and I hope there will be a second one.”

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 2023 season has been immensely difficult for Yamaha, with the marque scoring just two podiums courtesy of Fabio Quartararo – who was third in the Americas GP, and third in the Dutch GP sprint following a track limits penalty for Brad Binder.

Over the past few months, Quartararo has complained about the fact the Yamaha hasn’t improved much since he has been with the marque from 2019, and went into the summer break lacking in confidence that it could make any steps forward in the second half of the season.

Read Also:

Yamaha currently sits bottom of the manufacturers’ standings, seven points adrift of the similarly struggling Honda – which has at least scored one victory in 2023, courtesy of Alex Rins at the Americas GP.

Crutchlow’s wildcard outing in Japan will be a rare opportunity for Yamaha to gather additional data during a race weekend, having lost its satellite squad for 2023 after RNF elected to sign with Aprilia.

The Briton is contracted with Yamaha through to the end of 2023.

shares
comments

Vinales calls luckless first half of MotoGP 2023 "a nightmare"
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect

MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect

MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect MotoGP’s Friday format tweak approved with immediate effect

Vinales calls luckless first half of MotoGP 2023 "a nightmare"

Vinales calls luckless first half of MotoGP 2023 "a nightmare"

MotoGP

Vinales calls luckless first half of MotoGP 2023 "a nightmare" Vinales calls luckless first half of MotoGP 2023 "a nightmare"

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

WRC WRC

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

INDY IndyCar
Toronto

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

Ferrari explains why boosting driver confidence is next target for F1 progress

Ferrari explains why boosting driver confidence is next target for F1 progress

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari explains why boosting driver confidence is next target for F1 progress Ferrari explains why boosting driver confidence is next target for F1 progress

A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans

A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans

HIST Historics
Le Mans Classic

A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans A celebration of Bentley’s story at Le Mans

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe