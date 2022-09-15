Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Superbike-bound Gardner thinks MotoGP schedule “getting to the limit” Next / Marc Marquez ‘didn’t expect to race again’ in MotoGP in 2022 ahead of surgery
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Crutchlow "had to cancel a holiday" to replace Dovizioso in MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow says he “had to cancel a holiday” to make his MotoGP return in this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix as Andrea Dovizioso’s RNF replacement for the rest of 2022.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Crutchlow "had to cancel a holiday" to replace Dovizioso in MotoGP

The three-time MotoGP race winner and Yamaha test rider was announced as Dovizioso’s replacement from Aragon onwards during the British GP weekend, after the latter revealed he would be retiring after the San Marino GP.

Crutchlow retired from MotoGP full-time at the end of 2020 to become Yamaha’s official test rider, but made four starts in 2021 as Petronas SRT’s stand-in for the injured Franco Morbidelli and the ousted Maverick Vinales’ brief replacement at the factory Yamaha squad.

Talking to the media at Aragon on Thursday ahead of his comeback, Crutchlow joked that Dovizioso owed him money for having to cancel a holiday that was due to take place soon – but paid tribute to his former Tech3 team-mate.

“People are saying ‘you are replacing Dovi’,” he began.

“You can’t replace Dovi. Dovi’s a great rider. I always feel strange saying that you’re replacing Dovi. I’m not replacing Dovi.

“I think we’ve lost the last of the real breed of non-robotic real people.

“I’m not saying anything against the other riders. But that’s a shame in my eyes, it’s not in modern day time’s eyes.

“It was great to be able to ride with Dovi for so long. He was a special guy because he was absolutely true to who he was, as in he never changed his mentality no matter what happened and I think that says a lot about him as a person.

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Dorna

“I did ring him and told him he owes me a significant amount of money because I had to cancel a holiday with the girls, because it’s right in the middle of this block!”

Crutchlow’s return to MotoGP will be a hectic period for him as he has six races in eight weeks as well as two private tests for Yamaha, which will take place at Jerez – despite four of the next six rounds taking place in the Asia Pacific region of the globe.

“I’ve got a busy period because I’ve got six races and two tests in eight weeks,” Crutchlow added.

“So, on your weekends off I’m working but it is what it is. [The test] is back in Jerez.

“So just the God knows how many times around the globe, but it is what it is. I accepted it a long time ago.

“If you accept the circumstances and that you’re going to do it, you’re in a good frame of mind. I’ve had a long time to process that. They haven’t just rang me up yesterday and said I was going to ride.”

Crutchlow admits he will be on the grid just to test things for Yamaha in this six-race run, but will still “give my 100%” for the best results possible.

“Probably working still,” he replied when asked if he was testing or pushing for results in his comeback.

“At the end of the day, racing for what? I’m not going to win a championship and I’m not going to win the race.

“But when you’re on the grid, you’ve got a chance to win the race because you’re on the grid. But at the end of the day, I’ll give my 100%. Where my 100% is, I have no idea.”

Marquez "will suffer" in Aragon MotoGP race after his Friday practice return Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez "will suffer" in Aragon MotoGP race after his Friday practice return

Vinales won’t consider MotoGP title race in last-lap Aragon battle with Espargaro Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales won’t consider MotoGP title race in last-lap Aragon battle with Espargaro

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

MotoGP 2023: Full rider and team line-ups confirmed
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP 2023: Full rider and team line-ups confirmed

The 2023 MotoGP grid is taking shape, but there are still some seats to be sorted. Here's who has a deal secured for 2023 and what teams are yet to firm up line-ups.

Crutchlow has “never done a lap where I’m comfortable” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow has “never done a lap where I’m comfortable” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow admits he has “never done a lap where I’m comfortable” on the M1 after ending his Aragon Grand Prix practice comeback 19th.

Marquez "will suffer" in Aragon MotoGP race after his Friday practice return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "will suffer" in Aragon MotoGP race after his Friday practice return

Marc Marquez admits "I will suffer" in Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix as he will not do any long running prior to his MotoGP race return to preserve his physical condition.

Vinales won’t consider MotoGP title race in last-lap Aragon battle with Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales won’t consider MotoGP title race in last-lap Aragon battle with Espargaro

Maverick Vinales says he will “try to win” the Aragon Grand Prix even if he has to pass Aprilia team-mate and 2022 MotoGP title protagonist Aleix Espargaro to do so.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
