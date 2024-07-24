Crafar to replace Spencer as MotoGP chief steward from 2025

Freddie Spencer will conclude his term as the chairman of MotoGP’s stewards panel at the end of the year, with Simon Crafar taking over from 2025.

Two-time 500cc world champion Spencer has been the chief MotoGP steward since that role was created in 2019, having been nominated for the position by MotoGP’s teams’ association, IRTA.

But on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced Spencer will step down from the stewards panel after five years in that capacity, with it currently being unclear if he will get another role at FIM or Dorna.

Another former motorcycle rider Crafar, best known for his role on the international TV feed, will replace him from the beginning of the 2025 MotoGP season.

“It’s been a pleasure to have been the first chairman of the panel, and to have worked to put in place the incredible people and procedures we have now,” said Spencer, who was also 1985 250cc world champion.

“When I was asked to be the chairman, I accepted as I wanted to contribute to the sport and I’m proud of my tenure. I’m looking forward to some exciting projects in the future, and I know the team will be in great hands with Simon.”

Simon Crafar, Jack Appleyard Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Crafar’s new role in the race control room means he will no longer be one of the faces of MotoGP’s TV coverage in the English-language markets.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge. I did not take the decision lightly to make this change and accept this appointment, as it means leaving a role I’ve enjoyed a lot, but after seven years in MotoGP commentary I am ready for something new.

“I will approach this new position utilising my experience on and off the bike as rider, technician, coach and journalist, but more importantly with my love for our sport and respect for its competitors. I feel honoured to be trusted with this responsibility and to have been nominated for the role.”

Crafar’s appointment as the chief MotoGP stewards follows heavy criticism of some of the decisions Spencer has made in MotoGP in recent times.

LCR rider Johann Zarco famously called out Spencer for “not being good [enough] for this job” after an incident with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro at the Spanish Grand Prix, but later admitted that his outburst against him was “not professional”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The decision to not take any action for two notable incidents in the French Grand Prix, including one involving Espargaro and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, also highlighted some flaws in MotoGP’s officiating process.

As per the current system, Spencer is assisted by two other stewards from the panel, both of whom are nominated by the FIM and approved by the Permanent Bureau.