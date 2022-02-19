Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine
MotoGP News

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary” says Ducati’s Jack Miller

Ducati MotoGP rider Jack Miller says catching COVID and potentially missing a race in 2022 is “kind of scary” for the field and something that makes all riders “nervous”.

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary” says Ducati’s Jack Miller
Lewis Duncan
By:

MotoGP is set to stage its longest-ever calendar this season, as the addition of the returning Indonesian and Finnish Grands Prix – last hosted in 1997 and 1981 respectively – brings the number of races to 21.

This is despite the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020 still being designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, although travelling has become slightly easier for the paddock, which completed pre-season testing in Malaysia and Indonesia in February.

During the Mandalika test in Indonesia last weekend, a number of paddock personnel tested positive for COVID-19, with some ending up stuck in isolation in the country.

While the entire MotoGP grid has had the vaccine (including Johann Zarco, who has previously expressed scepticism to the jab), but the emergence of the Omicron variant has driven re-infections worldwide – albeit with those who are fully vaccinated experiencing less severe symptoms or none at all.

Miller caught COVID while at home in Australia last month, forcing Ducati to postpone its official 2022 launch event, and admits the virus is still likely “to plague this year”.

“Nobody’s life is easy at this stage, in the world,” Miller said in Indonesia.

“I literally came in from a race simulation [on the final day], took my leathers off, took my leathers to the company because my assistant tested positive.

“It’s a nightmare. We have all been to the same places, to the hotel and track – that’s it.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We haven’t broken protocol, we haven’t done anything we shouldn’t have, especially him. He’s been quite quiet, he didn’t come to the beach or do much.

“It’s just the way of the world. As you know, I caught COVID on my farm, I don’t go anywhere, I don’t do anything and somehow I managed to catch it there.

“I think it’s going to plague the year. And it’s kind of scary as a rider, because if you’re going to have to miss a race due to that it’s not going to be nice.

“It makes us nervous, but it is what it is. It’s good to have the championship moving and we just have to try and stay as safe as possible – now more than ever.”

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo revealed in Indonesia that he’s had COVID before and says he is “crossing the fingers” to avoid catching it again during the coming season.

“I had it already a long time ago but I know you can catch it again,” he said.

“But this, you can catch it everywhere. It’s something we can’t control.”

shares
comments

Related video

Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine
Previous article

Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Full details of 2022 Isle of Man TT live TV coverage revealed
TT

Full details of 2022 Isle of Man TT live TV coverage revealed

Amazon’s MotoGP Unlimited series gets official release date
MotoGP

Amazon’s MotoGP Unlimited series gets official release date

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Mandalika February Testing Plus
MotoGP

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

Jack Miller More
Jack Miller
Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

Jack Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19, Ducati delays MotoGP team launch
MotoGP

Jack Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19, Ducati delays MotoGP team launch

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
Bagnaia “not the favourite” for 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP

Bagnaia “not the favourite” for 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

Latest news

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary” says Ducati’s Jack Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary” says Ducati’s Jack Miller

Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine

Amazon’s MotoGP Unlimited series gets official release date
MotoGP MotoGP

Amazon’s MotoGP Unlimited series gets official release date

Amazon's MotoGP Series: What it’s called, release date and more
MotoGP MotoGP

Amazon's MotoGP Series: What it’s called, release date and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.