Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

"Big mistake" to hold MotoGP Valencia GP at 3pm, says Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro says it was a “big mistake” to hold MotoGP’s Valencia Grand Prix at the later start time of 3pm after low temperatures caused several riders to crash.

Megan White
Author Megan White
Updated
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

KTM factory rider Jack Miller crashed out of the lead on lap 19, with Alex Rins, Augusto Fernandez and Enea Bastianini all ending up in the gravel in similar incidents.

Francesco Bagnaia eventually won for Ducati to seal his second world title, after closest rival Jorge Martin was eliminated in a crash with Marc Marquez.

The cooler temperatures were in part due to the 2023 season finale taking part three weeks later than last year’s race.

The start time was also scheduled an hour later than its usual 2pm slot to avoid clashing with the beginning of Formula 1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Factory Aprilia rider Espargaro believes he would have “crashed the same” as Miller had he been leading the race given the “very cold” temperatures.

“[It was a] big mistake to put the race at 3pm, big mistake," he said.

“I talked with Jack before talking to you, I felt very bad for him and said ‘Jack, you lost temperature in the front when you were in P1 alone?’ and he said yes.

“So it was clear, yeah it was his mistake but in this case, I would crash the same. 

“It’s very difficult. You see why Pecco [Bagnaia]… Pecco is smart, he’s a very good rider and he understood that he was better not to lead today.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“Jack tried because he’s brave and he made a mistake but I would do the same.

“It was very late, almost 4pm, very cold. With this front tyre is very sensitive.”

Though Miller said he could feel the temperatures dropping as the race progressed, he stopped short of blaming it for his crash.

He said: “It cooled down this afternoon. I mean, lap by lap you could feel it cooling down.

“3pm we started the race and it’s nearly f***ing dark out there already.

“But we’re racing in the last weekend in November here in Valencia, so that can be expected racing at 3pm.

Read Also:

“So, I’m not going to blame that. It was the same conditions for everybody and Pecco managed to stay on the bike and win the race and win the championship.”

Bagnaia also said it was “quite scary out there,” adding: “In the last five laps I started to feel cold on the bike and I was very scared about the front tyre, it was the hard.”

shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP rejects RNF's entry for 2024 over "repeated infractions and breaches"
Next article RNF MotoGP boss opens up on team’s collapse
Megan White
More
Megan White
Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

FIA F2
Abu Dhabi

Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

MotoGP rejects RNF's entry for 2024 over "repeated infractions and breaches"

MotoGP rejects RNF's entry for 2024 over "repeated infractions and breaches"

MotoGP

MotoGP rejects RNF's entry for 2024 over "repeated infractions and breaches" MotoGP rejects RNF's entry for 2024 over "repeated infractions and breaches"

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Aleix Espargaro
More
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro: Tyre penalty deciding title "worse" image for MotoGP than Morbidelli slap

Espargaro: Tyre penalty deciding title "worse" image for MotoGP than Morbidelli slap

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Espargaro: Tyre penalty deciding title "worse" image for MotoGP than Morbidelli slap Espargaro: Tyre penalty deciding title "worse" image for MotoGP than Morbidelli slap

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Argentinian GP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Aprilia Racing Team
More
Aprilia Racing Team
Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race

Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race

MotoGP
Australian GP

Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

F1 Formula 1

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe