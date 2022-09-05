Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP signs letter of intent for future race in Saudi Arabia Next / Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Bastianini was “crazy” to try last-corner Bagnaia overtake in Misano MotoGP

Enea Bastianini says it would have been “crazy” for him to attempt a last-corner lunge on Francesco Bagnaia to snatch victory in the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bastianini was “crazy” to try last-corner Bagnaia overtake in Misano MotoGP

Gresini rider Bastianini and his future factory Ducati team-mate Bagnaia engaged in a tense duel for the win at Misano last Sunday.

The pair came close to a collision on the final lap into Turn 4, but both emerged unscathed and ran line astern into the last turn.

Bastianini got a good run on Bagnaia on the drag to the chequered flag, but missed out on the win by just 0.034 seconds.

Ducati has told its riders it will not deploy team orders if the chance of a victory is there while fighting with its title hope Bagnaia, but Bastianini felt a desperate lunge at the last corner to try and overtake his factory team counterpart would have been foolish.

“Me, I tried with all my potential to do the best to win that race,” Bastianini said when asked about his battle with Bagnaia. “But Pecco made a very good lap.

“I tried in Turn 4 and when I went outside I tried again, and in the last corner for me it was crazy to try to overtake Pecco because we could crash together.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Well, I tried a little bit with the acceleration with the bike. But it’s OK.”

Bastianini struggled in the early laps as he lacked grip on his 2021-spec Ducati, but would up his pace in the second half of the grand prix to chase down Bagnaia in the closing stages.

His mistake under braking for Turn 4 on the last lap ultimately proved costly as it gave Bagnaia crucial metres with which to hold on to the win on the run to the line.

Read Also:

Speaking about that Turn 4 moment, Bastianini said he simply out-braked himself.

“Yeah, I braked so strong and I tried to overtake in that corner but I was a little bit late and I preferred to go outside,” Bastianini said.

“At the end I tried again at the last corner but Pecco braked very late and it was impossible for me today.”

shares
comments
MotoGP signs letter of intent for future race in Saudi Arabia
Previous article

MotoGP signs letter of intent for future race in Saudi Arabia
Next article

Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge

Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge

Dovizioso “didn’t expect” the “crazy” support on his “perfect” MotoGP farewell San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso “didn’t expect” the “crazy” support on his “perfect” MotoGP farewell

Latest news

Vinales hoped to pressure Bagnaia into 2020 mistake in Misano MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales hoped to pressure Bagnaia into 2020 mistake in Misano MotoGP battle

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales says he hoped he could pressure Francesco Bagnaia into making a mistake in their MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix lead battle like he did in 2020.

Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race

Jack Miller says he “shit my pants” at the pace his Ducati counterparts Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini had in the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

Augusto Fernandez set for 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech3
MotoGP MotoGP

Augusto Fernandez set for 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech3

Moto2 championship leader Augusto Fernandez has reached an agreement with KTM to compete for GasGas-Tech3 in next year's MotoGP championship, Autosport can reveal.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
7 h
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.