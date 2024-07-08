Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Bagnaia believes he could have caught Martin and challenged him for the win in Germany if the latter had made it to the end
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The inverse Marquez trait that helped Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP domination
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Ducati hints at reduced factory bike presence on 2025 MotoGP grid
Ducati picks MotoGP crew chief for Marquez's factory step in 2025
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
How Herta beat Ericsson for top Andretti IndyCar spot at Mid-Ohio
Alex Marquez: "Dream" podium with brother Marc trumps previous MotoGP achievements
IndyCar president Frye praises “good first weekend” for hybrid despite Dixon woe
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments