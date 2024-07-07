All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia gifted win after Martin crashes from lead

Bagnaia wins and takes points lead in Germany after blunder from Martin

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia moved to the top of the MotoGP standings with victory in the German Grand Prix after title rival Jorge Martin crashed out while holding a comfortable lead.

Martin had looked set to take top honours at the Sachsenring from pole position after repassing Bagnaia early on in the race, but an error with just two laps to the finish handed the top spot and the championship lead to reigning champion Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez came through from 13th on the grid to take second position, with brother and Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez completing the podium spots.

At the start of the race, Bagnaia was immediately on the move, jumping from fifth to third into Turn 1 behind polesitter Martin and second-placed Miguel Oliveira.

At the end of the opening lap, Bagnaia sent his Ducati GP24 up the inside of Oliveira at the final turn to claim second, before replicating the same pass on Martin on the following tour to grab the lead.

However, instead of pulling away at the front, Bagnaia chose to save his tyre at this stage, allowing both Martin and a charging Franco Morbidelli to demote him back to third.

It wasn’t until lap 15, the halfway point of the race, that Bagnaia picked up the pace again, repeating his Turn 13-pass on Morbidelli to retake second and set-up a duel with Martin.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin was 1.1s clear of him at this stage, but Bagnaia quickly set about hunting down the championship leader at the 3.3km Sachsenring circuit.

Although Bagnaia was able to bring the gap down to seven tenths, Martin was able to up the pace himself and was running comfortably out in front when he lost the front of his Pramac GP24 at Turn 1 on the start of lap 29 and crashed out of the race in spectacular fashion.

Bagnaia inherited the top spot as a result of Martin’s error and went on to take the chequered flag with a margin of 3.8s to clinch his fourth successive grand prix win and seventh overall of 2024.

The result completely changes the complexion of the championship, handing Bagnaia a 10-point lead over Martin going into the summer break.

Marquez put in an incredible recovery from the fifth row of the grid to claim second on a track where he has won eight times in the premier class.

Still nursing pain in his rib cage following a highside in practice, Marquez had a coming-together with Morbidelli at Turn 1 for what was then a battle for fourth, but he was able to dispatch the Pramac rider at the final corner on lap 25 before reeling in his younger brother Alex at the penultimate corner on the 29th tour.

Alex Marquez still crossed the line in third to record his first podium of 2024 as well as a double podium for the Gresini team.

Factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini was able to carve his way from ninth on the grid to take fourth at the finish after coming on top in a close fight with Morbidelli in the final stages of the race.

Fifth, however, was still Morbidelli’s best finish of 2024, having joined Pramac after missing pre-season testing due to an injury.

The Trackhouse team couldn’t replicate the pace it showed in the sprint, with Oliveira quickly dropping from second on the grid and ending up sixth and Raul Fernandez only ending up 10th on last year's Aprilia.

Tech3 GasGas rider Pedro Acosta was once again the top finisher on the KTM in seventh, two places ahead of factory rider Brad Binder.

VR46's Marco Bezzecchi was the sole remaining runner for VR46 after Fabio di Giannantonio’s early exit due to mechanical troubles and the Italian took his GP23 to eighth at the flag, ahead of Binder and Fernandez

Fabio Quartararo was 11th on the top factory Yamaha ahead of Maverick Vinales, who had a difficult race on the Aprilia en route to 12th. KTM rider Jack Miller, GasGas runner Augusto Fernandez and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami completed the points scorers, the last-named being the top representative on a Honda bike.

Remy Gardner’s return to MotoGP as a substitute for Alex Rins at Yamaha yielded a 20th-place finish.

MotoGP German GP - Race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 30

-

       25
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 30

+3.804

3.804

 3.804     20
3 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 30

+4.334

4.334

 0.530     16
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 30

+5.317

5.317

 0.983     13
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 30

+5.557

5.557

 0.240     11
6 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 30

+10.481

10.481

 4.924     10
7 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 30

+14.746

14.746

 4.265     9
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 30

+14.930

14.930

 0.184     8
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 30

+15.084

15.084

 0.154     7
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 30

+16.384

16.384

 1.300     6
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 30

+17.235

17.235

 0.851     5
12 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 30

+18.865

18.865

 1.630     4
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 30

+25.425

25.425

 6.560     3
14 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 30

+25.495

25.495

 0.070     2
15 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 30

+25.817

25.817

 0.322     1
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 30

+25.854

25.854

 0.037      
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 30

+25.952

25.952

 0.098      
18 Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 30

+43.047

43.047

 17.095      
19 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 30

+43.145

43.145

 0.098      
20 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 30

+50.115

50.115

 6.970      
dnf Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 28

2 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 9

21 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Di Giannantonio to stay at VR46 until 2026 after Ducati MotoGP deal
Next article Martin doesn't know if 2024 MotoGP crashes due to riding style or mindset

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash

Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash

MotoGP
German GP
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

MotoGP
German GP
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash

Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break

Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
British GP
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe