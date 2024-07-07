MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia gifted win after Martin crashes from lead
Bagnaia wins and takes points lead in Germany after blunder from Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia moved to the top of the MotoGP standings with victory in the German Grand Prix after title rival Jorge Martin crashed out while holding a comfortable lead.
Martin had looked set to take top honours at the Sachsenring from pole position after repassing Bagnaia early on in the race, but an error with just two laps to the finish handed the top spot and the championship lead to reigning champion Bagnaia.
Marc Marquez came through from 13th on the grid to take second position, with brother and Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez completing the podium spots.
At the start of the race, Bagnaia was immediately on the move, jumping from fifth to third into Turn 1 behind polesitter Martin and second-placed Miguel Oliveira.
At the end of the opening lap, Bagnaia sent his Ducati GP24 up the inside of Oliveira at the final turn to claim second, before replicating the same pass on Martin on the following tour to grab the lead.
However, instead of pulling away at the front, Bagnaia chose to save his tyre at this stage, allowing both Martin and a charging Franco Morbidelli to demote him back to third.
It wasn’t until lap 15, the halfway point of the race, that Bagnaia picked up the pace again, repeating his Turn 13-pass on Morbidelli to retake second and set-up a duel with Martin.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin was 1.1s clear of him at this stage, but Bagnaia quickly set about hunting down the championship leader at the 3.3km Sachsenring circuit.
Although Bagnaia was able to bring the gap down to seven tenths, Martin was able to up the pace himself and was running comfortably out in front when he lost the front of his Pramac GP24 at Turn 1 on the start of lap 29 and crashed out of the race in spectacular fashion.
Bagnaia inherited the top spot as a result of Martin’s error and went on to take the chequered flag with a margin of 3.8s to clinch his fourth successive grand prix win and seventh overall of 2024.
The result completely changes the complexion of the championship, handing Bagnaia a 10-point lead over Martin going into the summer break.
Marquez put in an incredible recovery from the fifth row of the grid to claim second on a track where he has won eight times in the premier class.
Still nursing pain in his rib cage following a highside in practice, Marquez had a coming-together with Morbidelli at Turn 1 for what was then a battle for fourth, but he was able to dispatch the Pramac rider at the final corner on lap 25 before reeling in his younger brother Alex at the penultimate corner on the 29th tour.
Alex Marquez still crossed the line in third to record his first podium of 2024 as well as a double podium for the Gresini team.
Factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini was able to carve his way from ninth on the grid to take fourth at the finish after coming on top in a close fight with Morbidelli in the final stages of the race.
Fifth, however, was still Morbidelli’s best finish of 2024, having joined Pramac after missing pre-season testing due to an injury.
The Trackhouse team couldn’t replicate the pace it showed in the sprint, with Oliveira quickly dropping from second on the grid and ending up sixth and Raul Fernandez only ending up 10th on last year's Aprilia.
Tech3 GasGas rider Pedro Acosta was once again the top finisher on the KTM in seventh, two places ahead of factory rider Brad Binder.
VR46's Marco Bezzecchi was the sole remaining runner for VR46 after Fabio di Giannantonio’s early exit due to mechanical troubles and the Italian took his GP23 to eighth at the flag, ahead of Binder and Fernandez
Fabio Quartararo was 11th on the top factory Yamaha ahead of Maverick Vinales, who had a difficult race on the Aprilia en route to 12th. KTM rider Jack Miller, GasGas runner Augusto Fernandez and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami completed the points scorers, the last-named being the top representative on a Honda bike.
Remy Gardner’s return to MotoGP as a substitute for Alex Rins at Yamaha yielded a 20th-place finish.
MotoGP German GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|30
|
-
|25
|2
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|30
|
+3.804
3.804
|3.804
|20
|3
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|30
|
+4.334
4.334
|0.530
|16
|4
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|30
|
+5.317
5.317
|0.983
|13
|5
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|30
|
+5.557
5.557
|0.240
|11
|6
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|30
|
+10.481
10.481
|4.924
|10
|7
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|30
|
+14.746
14.746
|4.265
|9
|8
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|30
|
+14.930
14.930
|0.184
|8
|9
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|30
|
+15.084
15.084
|0.154
|7
|10
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|30
|
+16.384
16.384
|1.300
|6
|11
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|30
|
+17.235
17.235
|0.851
|5
|12
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|30
|
+18.865
18.865
|1.630
|4
|13
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|30
|
+25.425
25.425
|6.560
|3
|14
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|30
|
+25.495
25.495
|0.070
|2
|15
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|30
|
+25.817
25.817
|0.322
|1
|16
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|30
|
+25.854
25.854
|0.037
|17
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|30
|
+25.952
25.952
|0.098
|18
|S. Bradl HRC Test Team
|6
|Honda
|30
|
+43.047
43.047
|17.095
|19
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|30
|
+43.145
43.145
|0.098
|20
|R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing
|87
|Yamaha
|30
|
+50.115
50.115
|6.970
|dnf
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|28
|
2 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|9
|
21 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments