Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Bagnaia thinks it’s ‘better for Ducati’ that Martin doesn’t take Bastianini’s MotoGP seat

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia believes it is “better for the team” if Ducati keeps Enea Bastianini for 2024 instead of promoting Jorge Martin from Pramac.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

With Martin and Bagnaia locked in a tight championship battle, rumours have been swirling for a few weeks that the former could step up to the factory Ducati squad next season.

Bastianini, having won four races in 2022 on a year-old bike, was chosen over Pramac’s Martin to replace Jack Miller at Ducati’s factory squad for this year.

But the Italian has had a difficult year, missing eight grands prix in total due to two injuries, which severely limited his time to adapt to the 2023-spec Ducati, prior to his comeback victory at the Malaysian GP last weekend.

During the Sepang weekend, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told motogp.com that promoting Martin was a possibility despite Bastianini having a contract with the factory for 2024.

“As everyone knows, we confirmed Enea for the official team at end of August,” Ciabatti said.

“It’s true with Martin’s current level of performance it’s a reality we should consider but no decision taken obviously, but let’s see. We cannot ignore this level of performance.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Bagnaia, who was third in the Malaysian GP, feels Bastianini deserves a second chance at the Ducati factory squad and believes Martin’s current situation at Pramac makes no sense to change.

Read Also:

“I already said on Thursday what I feel,” Bagnaia said at Sepang when asked about the subject.

“I feel that Enea deserves another possibility for what happened all the season.

“He never had the chance to understand well this bike, and when he was starting to understand something he crashed again in Barcelona.

“So, for me everybody needs another opportunity. And considering the results that Jorge is having at team Pramac, which is a factory team with different colours, I don’t see this change.

“I think it’s better for Enea and for the team too for Enea to remain in the same team.

“Absolutely Jorge is doing an outstanding job, it’s fantastic what he is doing. But I think Enea deserves another possibility.”

Bastianini said over the Malaysian GP weekend that he was not feeling pressured by the Martin rumours, having made a breakthrough with the setting of his Ducati improve corner entry, which ultimately helped him to his win.

shares
comments
Previous article Red Bull to follow Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship
Next article Bautista “so angry” after hidden injury affected Malaysia MotoGP wildcard
Lewis Duncan
More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: 2024 MotoGP concessions wouldn’t have stopped me leaving Honda

Marquez: 2024 MotoGP concessions wouldn’t have stopped me leaving Honda

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez: 2024 MotoGP concessions wouldn’t have stopped me leaving Honda Marquez: 2024 MotoGP concessions wouldn’t have stopped me leaving Honda

Bautista “so angry” after hidden injury affected Malaysia MotoGP wildcard

Bautista “so angry” after hidden injury affected Malaysia MotoGP wildcard

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bautista “so angry” after hidden injury affected Malaysia MotoGP wildcard Bautista “so angry” after hidden injury affected Malaysia MotoGP wildcard

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jorge Martin
More
Jorge Martin
Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race

Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Ducati Team
More
Ducati Team
Bastianini's MotoGP Malaysian GP win "a small message" to Ducati

Bastianini's MotoGP Malaysian GP win "a small message" to Ducati

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bastianini's MotoGP Malaysian GP win "a small message" to Ducati Bastianini's MotoGP Malaysian GP win "a small message" to Ducati

Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results

Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

WEC WEC
Bahrain November testing

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Road Road racing

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

MISC General
Gran Turismo film

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe