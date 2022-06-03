Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Quartararo “worried” he’s “super slow” after Barcelona MotoGP practice Next / MotoGP Catalan GP: Aprilia’s Espargaro keeps top spot with new lap record
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Bagnaia: “Shocking” Aprilia will be “hard to beat” in Barcelona MotoGP

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he was “shocked” initially when he followed the Aprilia in MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix practice on Friday and believes it could be “hard to beat”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia: “Shocking” Aprilia will be “hard to beat” in Barcelona MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro dominated Friday practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, topping the combined timesheets by 0.303s from Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales.

Espargaro is on a purple patch in 2022, coming to his home race off the back of four-straight podium finishes to add to his Argentina victory.

The low-grip nature of the Barcelona track is similar to how it was in Argentina, where Espargaro qualified on pole before scoring his historic first win.

As a result, most of Aprilia’s rivals have already highlighted Espargaro as being the strongest rider in Barcelona after Friday.

“I was shocked at the start,” Bagnaia, who was fourth overall on Friday, said when asked about the speed of the Aprilia when he followed it in FP1.

“But it was the first laps, and they already rode this year in this track with the street bike.

“So, it’s a little advantage but for sure Aprilia in a situation of low grip is very competitive.

“In traction, they [Aprilia] have really good traction. It’s something I already seen all year.

“But in this track they can make more of a difference because for all the rest the grip is lower.

“But I really don’t know because I didn’t try. For sure it’s a characteristic of that bike.

“Also, in Argentina the grip was low and they were fast.

“For sure, Aleix rides the Aprilia incredibly and Maverick is coming to riding it in the same way of Aleix. So, it could be difficult to beat them in this track.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro urged for “calm” over Aprilia’s chances after Friday, while noting that he couldn’t “abuse” the strong points of the RS-GP today.

Read Also:

“It’s very, very low grip – less than low grip,” Espargaro said of the Barcelona circuit.

“I remember Barcelona was like Brno, now we no longer have Brno, Barcelona is the worst grip on the current calendar.

“So, you have to adapt to it. Unfortunately, on the rear everyone was on the same, we have the traction control so it’s very important to work on the electronics.

“But on the front I’m not feeling good because I cannot really abuse the good points of the bike.

“But overall I’m quite good. It’s just Friday, we have to be calm, but with the trend of this year and with the level of the grid, if you don’t start really good it’s difficult.”

shares
comments
Quartararo “worried” he’s “super slow” after Barcelona MotoGP practice
Previous article

Quartararo “worried” he’s “super slow” after Barcelona MotoGP practice
Next article

MotoGP Catalan GP: Aprilia’s Espargaro keeps top spot with new lap record

MotoGP Catalan GP: Aprilia’s Espargaro keeps top spot with new lap record
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.