Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Morbidelli: MotoGP stewards’ decision on Barcelona crash only ‘good for the show’ Next / Quartararo was “expecting more of a fight” in Barcelona MotoGP race
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Bagnaia “can’t understand” Nakagami’s Barcelona Turn 1 smash

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he “can’t understand” why Takaaki Nakagami ended up triggering the multi-rider crash at the start of the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix that took both out.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Bagnaia “can’t understand” Nakagami’s Barcelona Turn 1 smash

Bagnaia started from second while LCR’s Nakagami came from 12th, with the latter losing the front under braking for Turn 1 at the start of Sunday’s race as he tried to recover positions.

Nakagami struck the rear wheel of Bagnaia’s Ducati with his face, which sent the Italian into a crash, while the Japanese rider’s Honda also wiped out Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

Rins suffered a fractured left wrist while Nakagami had to be kept in hospital overnight for precautionary checks.

Race Direction deemed the crash as a racing incident, which incensed Rins and sparked debate among the other riders.

Bagnaia was unscathed in the incident and says he is “disappointed” with what happened, and branded it “not acceptable”.

“I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed,” Bagnaia said afterwards.

“First of all I’m glad that Taka is ok, because the crash was heavy. But I’m not angry with the race direction to don’t do nothing to him because he always does something like this.

“But from a professional rider like he is, you cannot expect to crash in the first braking in the first lap when he was 12th and he was trying to overtake 10 riders in the first braking.

“He was crossing the line of a lot of riders, and if I was not there he would surely have been on the gravel and his race was already finished.

“So, I can’t understand what he was expecting to do in this braking.

“But maybe when he is back – I hope he will be back soon – I will ask to him this.

“We are speaking always about safety, about how Moto3 riders are dangerous.

“But in the last races, with the slipstream and the groups in the qualifying, with this type of crash – because in Mugello and here we saw the same rider make more crashes – it’s not acceptable.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia is now 66 points adrift of Barcelona race winner Fabio Quartararo, but believes he still has “possibilities” to fight for the championship in 2022.

Read Also:

“I was determined to recover 70 points last year in five races, so I’m still determined now to recover 66 in more than five races,” he said of his title hopes.

“But for sure the possibilities are lower. But still we have possibilities, so I will try."

shares
comments
Morbidelli: MotoGP stewards’ decision on Barcelona crash only ‘good for the show’
Previous article

Morbidelli: MotoGP stewards’ decision on Barcelona crash only ‘good for the show’
Next article

Quartararo was “expecting more of a fight” in Barcelona MotoGP race

Quartararo was “expecting more of a fight” in Barcelona MotoGP race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.