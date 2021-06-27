Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022
MotoGP / Dutch GP Race report

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant victory ahead of Vinales in Yamaha 1-2

By:

Fabio Quartararo dominated the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix to head a Yamaha 1-2 ahead of Maverick Vinales after an early battle with Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati.

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant victory ahead of Vinales in Yamaha 1-2

All the talk ahead of the Dutch TT centred on Vinales, who is sensationally considering quitting Yamaha at the end of 2021 to take up a seat with Aprilia as the relationship between the Spaniard and his team has deteriorated this season.

Poleman Vinales got a good launch off the line but had his nose chopped by team-mate Quartararo, who grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1 as Vinales dropped behind Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, Takaaki Nakagami on the LCR Honda and Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

Bagnaia nudged Quartararo as he attempted a move up the inside of the Stekkenwal right-hander at Turn 8, but the Yamaha rider held firm as both he and Bagnaia and Nakagami jostled for the lead.

Quartararo made a mistake at the next corner and let Bagnaia through, while Vinales had found a way through on Rins into fourth.

Rins’ hopes of a podium were dashed on lap two at the Mandeven right-hander at Turn 10 when an aggressive move from Johann Zarco sent the Suzuki rider into the gravel – an incident that was investigated but went unpunished.

Quartararo attempted to retake the lead from Bagnaia into the Geert Timmer chicane at the end of the third lap but was immediately deposed by the speed of the Ducati into Turn 1.

This happened again two tours later, Quartararo unable to utilise the corner speed of his Yamaha in the final two sectors to pick off the Ducati in the early stages.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo finally made a move stick through the Meeuwenmeer kink at Turn 11 and immediately opened up a lead of six tenths over the Ducati on lap six.

Now able to run his own rhythm, Quartararo quickly got that gap up to over a second with a run of searing laps, with the Yamaha rider going three seconds clear by the start of lap 12.

Quartararo continued to open up his advantage as the battle for the victory became his to lose, while Bagnaia put up a resilient defence of second against Nakagami and Vinales.

Nakagami’s attempts at taking second on laps 11 and 13 were immediately countered by Bagnaia, who simply out-dragged the LCR rider into Turn 1 on both occasions.

But Bagnaia had been exceeding track limits too many times in his attempts to hold second and was slapped with a long lap penalty, which he served on lap 15.

This dropped him down to eighth while Vinales had taken third from Nakagami at the Ramshoek section on lap 14, with Bagnaia’s penalty promoting him to second.

Zarco followed Vinales through on Nakagami at the end of the same tour, with the Yamaha rider beginning to ease away and take some time out of his team-mate’s lead.

Though the gap would come down to 2.4s on the final lap, Quartararo was simply managing his lead and came under no real threat through to the chequered flag to secure his fourth win of the 2021 season.

Vinales put 3.003s between himself and the Suzuki of Joan Mir, who worked his way through from 10th on the grid to beat Zarco late on to secure his third podium of the year.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Moto2

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Moto2

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira completed the top five ahead of Bagnaia, who prevailed in a tight battle with Marc Marquez – who came from 20th on his factory Honda – and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Nakagami faded dramatically out of the podium battle when he was passed by Vinales and Zarco and ended up ninth, ahead of the second works team Honda of Pol Espargaro.

Rins came from last to 11th after his earlier collision with Zarco, while Brad Binder recovered to 12th on the KTM having started 21st.

Danilo Petrucci was the sole Tech3 KTM at the chequered flag in 13th after team-mate Iker Lecuona crashed late on, with Alex Marquez (LCR Honda) and Avintia’s Enea Bastianini taking the final points-paying positions in 14th and 15th.

Garrett Gerloff beat Luca Marini (Avintia) on his MotoGP race debut as Franco Morbidelli’s injury stand-in at Petronas SRT in 17th behind Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori, while SRT team-mate Valentino Rossi had a fast crash on lap eight after a woeful start dropped him from 12th to 21st.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin pulled out of the race, while Ducati counterpart Jack Miller’s championship hopes took a knock with a late tumble.

Quartararo’s championship lead now stands at 34 over Zarco, with Bagnaia 47 adrift ahead of Mir a further eight points back.

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix results - 26 laps

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2.757
3 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 5.760
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 6.130
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 8.402
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 10.035
7 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 10.110
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 10.346
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 12.225
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 18.565
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21.372
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 21.676
13 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 27.783
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 29.772
15 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 32.785
16 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 37.573
17 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 53.213
18 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'06.791
  Spain Iker Lecuona KTM  
  Australia Jack Miller Ducati  
  Spain Jorge Martin Ducati  
  Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

Previous article

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

19 h
2
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

22 h
3
Formula 1

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained

11 m
4
MotoGP

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

3 h
5
Formula 1

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin

3 h
Latest news
Assen MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant victory ahead of Vinales in Yamaha 1-2
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant victory ahead of Vinales in Yamaha 1-2

1m
Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022
MGP

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

3 h
MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
Quartararo “needs to be clever” battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MGP

Quartararo “needs to be clever” battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

19 h
Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying

19 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish Assen
Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish

Assen Moto3: Foggia claims victory by 0.078s from Garcia; Acosta fourth Assen
Moto3

Assen Moto3: Foggia claims victory by 0.078s from Garcia; Acosta fourth

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained

Vinales: Yamaha response to my MotoGP issues “starting to seem disrespectful"
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales: Yamaha response to my MotoGP issues “starting to seem disrespectful"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant victory ahead of Vinales in Yamaha 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant victory ahead of Vinales in Yamaha 1-2

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo “needs to be clever” battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “needs to be clever” battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.