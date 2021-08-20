Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

By:

Aprilia is working at full speed to get Maverick Vinales to make his MotoGP debut for the Italian team as soon as possible this season, Autosport has learned.

Yamaha announced on Friday that it had parted ways with Vinales with immediate effect for the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season following his suspension by the team last week.

Vinales was found to be trying to deliberately damage his YZR-M1's engine during the final laps of the Styrian Grand Prix, and was subsequently withdrawn from the Austrian GP.

TIMELINE: How Vinales' Yamaha exit unfolded

The Spaniard later apologised for his actions, blaming them on frustration at his situation in the Styrian GP and at Yamaha in general.

Following June's Dutch TT, Yamaha announced Vinales had requested to terminate his two-year contract with the team a season early and would be quitting the squad at the end of 2021.

On the Monday following the Austrian GP, Aprilia announced it had signed Vinales for the 2022 season on a single-year deal with an option to extend into 2023.

Yamaha's decision to oust Vinales with immediate effect leaves him as a free agent to ride for whomever he wishes, opening the door for an early Aprilia debut.

Several paddock sources close to Aprilia have confirmed to Autosport that Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia's racing division, wants to see him race as soon as possible, to begin to know what to expect from one of the fastest riders on the grid.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales would logically replace Lorenzo Savadori, who the Italian manufacturer turned to as an emergency solution after Andrea Iannone's doping ban was confirmed until mid-2023.

Although the proximity of next weekend's British Grand Prix makes Vinales' reappearance difficult, it would not be surprising if he could make his debut in his new colours at Aragon, where he would arrive after some testing with his new team.

On Friday Yamaha announced test rider Cal Crutchlow will replace Vinales for next week's British GP, with Petronas SRT giving Jake Dixon his MotoGP debut at Silverstone as he steps in to replace Crutchlow, who in turn was standing in for the injured Franco Morbidelli.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

