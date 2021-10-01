Tickets Subscribe
Marquez: '22 Honda offered "one of the biggest differences" he's felt in MotoGP
MotoGP / Americas GP Practice report

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

By:

Honda’s Marc Marquez topped a damp opening practice for the Grand Prix of the Americas as MotoGP marks its first trip outside of Europe or Qatar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

MotoGP last visited America in April of 2019, having been forced to abandon last year’s US round due to the global pandemic.

Ahead of this weekend’s 15th round of the 2021 season, the big news was Maverick Vinales’ brave decision to withdraw from the event following the death of his 15-year-old cousin Dean Berta Vinales in a World Supersport 300 crash at Jerez last week.

Aprilia has elected not to replace the nine-time MotoGP race winner.

The Circuit of the Americas was left in a damp condition following heavy morning rain, with Marc Marquez setting the early pace on his factory Honda.

Having won all but one race in America since 2013, Marquez was in dominant form at the start of FP1, setting successive fastest laps of a 2m20.323s and 2m17.885s to go over two seconds clear of the field.

The Honda rider improved to a 2m16.801s after the first 15 minutes of running, with team-mate Pol Espargaro cutting Marquez’s advantage down to seven tenths.

Around five minutes later, Ducati’s Jack Miller took over at the top of the order with a 2m16.639s before improving to a 2m16.612s.

This stood as the benchmark until the closing eight minutes, as the track dried significantly enough for Marquez to put pressure on Miller’s place at the top of the timesheets.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Honda rider fired in a 2m15.872s to go over seven tenths clear of Miller and would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

Miller cut Marquez’s lead to 0.167 seconds with a late 2m16.039s, with Pramac’s Johann Zarco rounding out the top three on his Ducati.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira felt like he made a breakthrough with the bike’s electronics at the Misano test after a wretched run of form in recent rounds, and was fourth fastest in FP1 at COTA.

Pol Espargaro completed the top five ahead of Honda counterpart Alex Marquez on the LCR-run RC213V.

The 2019 COTA winner Alex Rins was leading Suzuki runner in seventh, albeit 1.1s off the pace, with MotoGP’s most recent winner Francesco Bagnaia eighth on the Ducati ahead of KTM duo Brad Binder and Iker Lecuona (Tech3).

Reigning world champion Joan Mir – sporting a Kevin Schwantz replica helmet and replica of the 1993 500cc world champion’s number style – was 12th, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s wet woes continued.

The Yamaha rider was the top M1 rider in 15th, some 2.2s off the pace, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli 17th and Petronas SRT duo Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso completing the 21-rider field.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was the only crasher in FP1, the Japanese rider sliding of his bike at the Turn 15 left-hander at the end of the session. He was 16th on the timesheets.

Americas MotoGP - FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 15 2'15.872  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 15 2'16.039 0.167
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 16 2'16.471 0.599
4 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 15 2'16.655 0.783
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 15 2'16.822 0.950
6 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 16 2'16.964 1.092
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 15 2'17.027 1.155
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 16 2'17.328 1.456
9 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 14 2'17.596 1.724
10 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 16 2'17.596 1.724
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 13 2'17.755 1.883
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 14 2'17.903 2.031
13 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 14 2'18.083 2.211
14 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 14 2'18.087 2.215
15 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 16 2'18.165 2.293
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 15 2'18.292 2.420
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 14 2'18.530 2.658
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 14 2'18.648 2.776
19 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 14 2'18.832 2.960
20 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 14 2'19.668 3.796
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 12 2'20.556 4.684
