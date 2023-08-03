Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations
Former LCR Honda rider Alex Marquez says he can understand Alex Rins’ decision to quit HRC a year early to join Yamaha in MotoGP in 2024.
On Wednesday prior to this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Yamaha announced it was parting ways with Franco Morbidelli at the end of the 2023 season.
This all but paved the way for Rins to join the Japanese marque from LCR Honda, with that move confirmed shortly after.
Rins joined LCR Honda this year after Suzuki quit MotoGP at the end of 2022, and is the only rider of the marque’s stable to have won a grand prix in an immensely difficult season for HRC.
The Spaniard had a two-year factory contract with Honda, but his deal contained a clause that meant he could leave if a works team offer was tabled – with Rins signing for Yamaha prior to the summer break.
Alex Marquez elected to quit Honda for this season and join Gresini Ducati having struggled for form on the RC213V, but was also unhappy about how seriously HRC took his feedback in the development of the bike.
Prior to his Americas GP win, Rins said he felt like Honda was not utilising him – something that continued even after his victory success.
Commenting on the situation on Thursday at Silverstone, Marquez said: “Yeah, I understand it.
“I’m sad for the team, for LCR, because I had many things with them and I’m sad for that because after half a year he already changes [team].
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“But I can understand the movement because in the end, the official team is always more attractive and if you see both situations about motorbikes, they are similar.
“So, in an official team you will see more things.
“I was not surprised, because it was what I had. I was not surprised when he was in the early season already complaining about that.”
LCR has a contract with Honda through to the end of next year, with team boss Lucio Cecchinello telling GPone last month that KTM had approached him about a partnership.
However, Cecchinello said he would not be leaving Honda for 2024.
Rins is not racing at Silverstone as he continues to recover from a broken leg he suffered in a crash at the Italian GP, and will be replaced by Iker Lecuona.
