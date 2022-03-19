2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

MotoGP’s first visit to the Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok has so far not disappointed, as the first Indonesian qualifying session since 1997 was full of drama.

Top honours went to reigning world champion Quartararo, who guided his Yamaha to a 1m31.067s in a Q2 session in which he looked more like his old self following a tough start to the year in Qatar last time out.

It marks his first pole since the 2021 Catalan GP last June.

Joining him on the front row is the Pramac duo of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, while KTM’s Brad Binder heads row two.

Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini made a strong surge to fifth at the end of the 15-minute Q2 session, beating factory Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira heads row three from Alex Rins, who had only one Suzuki at his disposal in qualifying after his other bike went up in flames in FP4.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller will start ninth on the sister factory team Ducati, with Aleix Espargaro 10th on the Aprilia after a late crash.

An early tumble for Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli means he will start 12th behind Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, who followed Bagnaia through Q1 to qualify 11th.

The Q2 session was notable for its absence of both factory Honda riders and 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki.

Marc Marquez crashed twice in Q1 and will start 15th, while a scrappy session for team-mate Pol Espargaro left him 16th.

Mir also had a crash in Q1 and will launch from 18th – his worst qualifying result since last year’s Emilia Romagna GP.

Sunday’s 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix will get underway at 3:00pm local time (7:00am GMT)

2022 Indonesian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Q2:

Q1:

Starting grid: