Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying
MotoGP / Indonesian GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

The first pole position at a MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix in 25 years has gone to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo after a dramatic qualifying.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

MotoGP’s first visit to the Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok has so far not disappointed, as the first Indonesian qualifying session since 1997 was full of drama.

Top honours went to reigning world champion Quartararo, who guided his Yamaha to a 1m31.067s in a Q2 session in which he looked more like his old self following a tough start to the year in Qatar last time out.

It marks his first pole since the 2021 Catalan GP last June.

Joining him on the front row is the Pramac duo of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, while KTM’s Brad Binder heads row two.

Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini made a strong surge to fifth at the end of the 15-minute Q2 session, beating factory Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira heads row three from Alex Rins, who had only one Suzuki at his disposal in qualifying after his other bike went up in flames in FP4.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller will start ninth on the sister factory team Ducati, with Aleix Espargaro 10th on the Aprilia after a late crash.

An early tumble for Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli means he will start 12th behind Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, who followed Bagnaia through Q1 to qualify 11th.

The Q2 session was notable for its absence of both factory Honda riders and 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki.

Marc Marquez crashed twice in Q1 and will start 15th, while a scrappy session for team-mate Pol Espargaro left him 16th.

Mir also had a crash in Q1 and will launch from 18th – his worst qualifying result since last year’s Emilia Romagna GP.

Sunday’s 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix will get underway at 3:00pm local time (7:00am GMT)

2022 Indonesian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Q2:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 7 1'31.067  
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 8 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 8 1'31.378 0.098
4 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 8 1'31.433 0.055
5 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 8 1'31.504 0.071
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 8 1'31.507 0.003
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 8 1'31.566 0.059
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 8 1'31.582 0.016
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 8 1'31.714 0.132
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 5 1'31.723 0.009
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 8 1'31.829 0.106
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 6 1'32.336 0.507
View full results

Q1:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 7 1'31.219  
2 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 8 1'31.631 0.412
3 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 7 1'31.666 0.035
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 5 1'31.695 0.029
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 5 1'31.830 0.135
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 6 1'31.831 0.001
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 8 1'31.870 0.039
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 8 1'31.875 0.005
9 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 7 1'31.987 0.112
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 7 1'32.006 0.019
11 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 7 1'32.122 0.116
12 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 8 1'32.140 0.018
13 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 8 1'32.299 0.159
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 8 1'32.330 0.031
View full results

Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.067  
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.378 0.311
4 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'31.433 0.366
5 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'31.504 0.437
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.507 0.440
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'31.566 0.499
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'31.582 0.515
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.714 0.647
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.723 0.656
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'31.829 0.762
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.336 1.269
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'31.666 0.599
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'31.695 0.628
15 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'31.830 0.763
16 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'31.831 0.764
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'31.870 0.803
18 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'31.875 0.808
19 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'31.987 0.920
20 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.006 0.939
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'32.122 1.055
22 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'32.140 1.073
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'32.299 1.232
24 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.330 1.263
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying
Previous article

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying Indonesian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Quartararo on pole, Marquez 15th after two crashes in wild qualifying

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire
MotoGP MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marc Marquez tops FP3 but will still face volatile Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marc Marquez tops FP3 but will still face volatile Q1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.