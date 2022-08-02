Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP to start 2023 season in Portugal, first European opener since 2006 Next / Who is riding where in MotoGP in 2023?
MotoGP / British GP News

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix: Full UK television coverage details

The 2022 MotoGP season returns to action after a five-week break this weekend at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix: Full UK television coverage details

The championship has been on hiatus since last June's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, with the summer break extended by two weeks due to the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix that was due to take place on 10 July.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo comes into the British GP leading the standings by 21 points, after he crashed out of the Dutch GP and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro recovered to fourth having been dropped to last in the collision with the Yamaha rider.

PLUS: Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Quartararo - last year's British GP winner - has been handed a long lap penalty for the incident, something he raged against back in June. 

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the race at Assen, but comes to Silverstone mired in controversy after he was involved in a drink/driving accident while on holiday in Ibiza last month.

During the summer break, Honda announced it has signed Suzuki's Alex Rins to a two-year deal to join the LCR squad from 2023 replacing Gresini-bound Alex Marquez.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What is the MotoGP British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix is the 12th round of the 2022 MotoGP season and takes place at Silverstone, which has been Britain's MotoGP home since 2010 - missing just one year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while race day in 2018 was cancelled due to track issues in rainy conditions.

This year's British GP has been moved to an earlier slot on the 5-7 August instead of its traditional bank holiday August weekend slot at the end of the month.

What time is the MotoGP British Grand Prix?

The British GP will be run over three days from Friday 5 August to Sunday 7 August.

FP1 and FP2 will take place on Friday at 9:55am BST and 2:10pm BST, and will each run for 45 minutes.

FP3 will take place on Saturday at 9:55am BST, and will also run for 45 minutes. FP4 will take place at 1:30pm BST and run for half an hour.

Qualifying takes place at 2:10pm, with the 15-minute Q1 session up first. The 15-minute Q2 session will take place directly after at 2:35pm BST.

Warm-up for the MotoGP class will take place at 9:40am BST on Sunday morning.

The 2022 British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at 1pm BST and run for 20 laps.

The Moto3 race will take place on Sunday at 11:20am, while the Moto2 race will take place after the MotoGP at 2:30pm BST. This is to allow the MotoGP race to run at its traditional 2pm CET start time for European audiences.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the MotoGP British GP?

In the UK, BT Sport has exclusive rights to broadcast the entire 2022 MotoGP World Championship live on its channels.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday - FP1, FP2 - 9am BST to 4pm BST (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)
Saturday - FP3, FP4, qualifying - 9am BST to 4pm BST (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)
Sunday - Warm-up, races - 9:15am BST to 16:30pm (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)

The 2022 MotoGP British GP will also be broadcast live on free-to-air television in the UK on ITV.

Only race day will be shown live across ITV4 and the main ITV channel on Sunday 7 August.

Read Also:

Coverage will begin at 10:45am BST on ITV4 (Sky channel 120) with the Moto3 race, before coverage shifts to ITV (Sky channel 103) at 12:25pm for the MotoGP and Moto2 races.

ITV's coverage will be fronted by Matt Roberts, and is the second race to be shown live on terrestrial television in the UK in 2022 following June's German GP.

No more MotoGP races are scheduled to be shown live on free-to-air television in the UK in 2022.

Will there be highlights of the 2022 MotoGP British GP?

ITV4 in the UK will air highlights of the MotoGP on Monday on ITV4 at 8pm. BT Sport will have regular race replays of the British GP. Check your TV guide for the next showing.

Who has won the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone the most?

Jorge Lorenzo - 3 (2010, 2012, 2013)
Marc Marquez - 1 (2014)
Alex Rins - 1 (2019)
Andrea Dovizioso - 1 (2017)
Valentino Rossi - 1 (2015)
Maverick Vinales - 1 (2016)
Fabio Quartararo - 1 (2021)

 
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
