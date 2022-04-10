Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster Next / A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start
MotoGP / Americas GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full race results

Enea Bastianini took his second win of the 2022 MotoGP season in a thrilling Americas Grand Prix, taking the championship lead in the process.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full race results

The Gresini rider passed long-time leader Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati late on to take his first podium since his debut win in the season opener in Qatar.

He is MotoGP’s first repeat winner in 2022 and takes a five-point lead in the championship.

Miller took the lead from poleman Jorge Martin off the line, but Bastianini steadily chipped away at the Australian’s lead before passing him on lap 16.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins pulled off a last-lap move on Miller into the penultimate corner to snatch second, moving into second in the standings.

His team-mate Joan Mir was just 1.6s away from the final podium spot in fourth as Bagnaia could only manage fifth having started from the front row.

After a lap one disaster, Marquez recovered to sixth at the chequered flag in a sublime charge through the pack.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Over the final few tours, Marquez and Quartararo engaged in a battle reminiscent of their 2019 race fights – though the pair nearly came to blows on the penultimate lap when Marquez had a moment rounding Turn 6 and almost touched Quartararo.

Marquez had taken sixth from the Yamaha rider on lap 14, with the Frenchman trying to fight back when they almost touched on lap 19.

The moment sent Quartararo out wide into Turn 7 and allowed Marquez to come back through to take sixth by just 0.143s.

Martin faded to a disappointing eighth in the end ahead of Zarco, while Maverick Vinales took top Aprilia honours from team-mate Aleix Espargaro in 10th late on.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Race results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati    
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2.058 2.058
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2.312 0.254
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 3.975 1.663
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 6.045 2.070
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 6.617 0.572
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 6.760 0.143
8 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 8.441 1.681
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 12.375 3.934
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 12.642 0.267
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 12.947 0.305
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 13.376 0.429
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 17.961 4.585
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 18.770 0.809
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 29.129 10.359
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 29.319 0.190
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 29.630 0.311
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 32.002 2.372
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 37.062 5.060
20 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 42.442 5.380
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 42.887 0.445
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'42.171 59.284
23 Spain Alex Marquez Honda    
24 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati    
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster
Previous article

MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster
Next article

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start
Load comments

Latest news

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start
MotoGP MotoGP

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full race results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full race results

MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster

Aleix Espargaro left “sad” after "disappointing" first Aprilia MotoGP talks for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro left “sad” after "disappointing" first Aprilia MotoGP talks for 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.