Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Next / How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

Pramac’s Johann Zarco admits the 2022 Ducati MotoGP bike is still “hard to handle” despite scoring pole and finishing second at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

Ducati was expected to hit the ground running in 2022 with its new challenger having gone into the winter with the best bike on the grid.  

But the changes to the Desmosedici have required a much longer adaptation period for its riders in the opening races, with its new engine leading to problems putting power down under acceleration.

The leading Ducati so far in 2022 is that of Gresini’s Enea Bastianini, who has won twice and sits fourth in the points on his 2021-spec bike – though the Italian did crash out of last weekend’s Portimao race.  

In Portugal, Zarco emerged as the leading Ducati runner on his GP22, taking pole and finishing second – but doesn’t agree with the perception that the result at Portimao is down to European races showing a clearer picture of the pecking order.  

“I understand when we think Europe will be another start to see who is strong or who can have more problems in the races,” Zarco said.  

“But this season, there are too many riders ready for the podium, and even me for this weekend I could not expect as strong a race like this.  

“So, I’m part of these guys who hopes to win or have the chance to win, for sure be on the podium.  

“So, in that way it will make the championship really tough for everyone. But here really the one who showed that he has the pace and he catch back his position as leader is Fabio [Quartararo], he did it perfectly.  

“But it’s not really the image of the beginning of the European [season].  

“It’s just because we are here in Portimao, he did an amazing race last year and he could do it now.  

“So, me, I take this positive and still improve this feeling because the Ducati is working well but still it’s sometimes hard to handle everything.  

“So, once we – I say we, because the eight riders are counting for Ducati – can manage the potential, we can put more Ducatis on top.” 

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Speaking about his race, Zarco says the key to his podium charge was how he was able to recover positions early on having been dropped from pole – which in turn allowed him to avoid getting caught up in the tangle between Joan Mir and Jack Miller

Read Also:

“Pretty happy clearly, because pole position was the first step of happiness,” he added.  

“And the race was great. I’ve lost time on the start, but I could see that I was feeling good on the brakes. 

“So, this gave me a good confidence and immediately I tried to regain my lost positions.  

“So, when I overtook Alex Marquez and Jack Miller, it was the key point of the race for me because in third place I was feeling good behind Joan Mir but not good enough to make me think I could catch Fabio.  

“So, it was better to stay behind Joan Mir and stay focused behind him, keep the concentration. Then when Jack Miller was coming back, I was happy I took the decision to take the second place because then I knew they had a crash together.  

“So, maybe I avoided a big accident that way, being calm. I was quite scared at the end with Aleix Espargaro because he is living a great moment of his career, so I know he could be stronger at the end and I could manage enough energy to do an extra push in the last lap.” 

shares
comments
Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes
Previous article

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes
Next article

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro has “no pressure” fighting for ‘unexpected’ 2022 MotoGP title Portugal GP
MotoGP

Espargaro has “no pressure” fighting for ‘unexpected’ 2022 MotoGP title

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Rins: Nobody believed my Portugal MotoGP fightback was possible Portugal GP
MotoGP

Rins: Nobody believed my Portugal MotoGP fightback was possible

Johann Zarco More
Johann Zarco
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th Misano GP
MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP Aragon GP
MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Pramac Racing More
Pramac Racing
Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results Qatar GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Could Lorenzo really move to Pramac Ducati? Plus
MotoGP

Could Lorenzo really move to Pramac Ducati?

Latest news

Espargaro has “no pressure” fighting for ‘unexpected’ 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro has “no pressure” fighting for ‘unexpected’ 2022 MotoGP title

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
23 h
Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Plus

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.