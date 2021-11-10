Tickets Subscribe
KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci
MotoGP / Valencia GP Preview

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP heads to Circuit Ricardo Tormo for the 18th and final round of the 2021 world championship season, the Valencia Grand Prix.

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

With the majority of the biggest prizes in MotoGP decided, focus will turn to nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi’s final race before retiring following an illustrious career.

While Rossi will be hoping for a final flourish, with it marking his last chance to secure that elusive 200th career grand prix podium, the familiar frontrunners will also battle for the last victory of the year.

Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia will lead the respective charges of the factory Yamaha and Ducati squads for the teams’ title, having seen Ducati wrap up the constructors’ crown last time out in Portugal, while just three points split Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin for the MotoGP top rookies’ honour for 2021.

But the MotoGP grid will be without Marc Marquez again, with Honda announcing the six-time MotoGP world champion is sidelined due to vision problems following a concussion suffered in a training accident. 

The 2021 finale will also mark the last MotoGP race for outgoing Tech3 duo Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona, with the Italian taking on the 2022 Dakar Rally and his team-mate moving into World Superbikes with Honda next year. 

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2021 Valencia MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the Valencia GP weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the Valencia GP on Sunday.

Moto2 and Moto3 are also in action during the Valencia GP.

Friday 12th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 8:55am-9:40am GMT (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 2: 1:10pm-1:55pm GMT (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 13th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 8:55am-9:40am GMT (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 4: 12:30pm-1:00pm GMT (1:30pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 1:10pm-1:50pm GMT (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 14th November 2021

Warm Up: 8:40am-9:00am GMT (9:40am-10:00am local)

Race: 1:00pm GMT (2:00pm local)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

  • Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Channel numbers: Sky – 414 (BT Sport 2)
  • Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 528 (BT Sport 2)

BT Sport’s live coverage of Sunday’s action starts with the warm-up sessions at 7:30am GMT, taken from the world feed, before switching to its own broadcast at 09:15am GMT for the pre-race show ahead of the Moto3 race.

The build-up to the MotoGP race starts from 12:30pm, or when the Moto2 race finishes, ahead of lights out at 1:00pm.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also stream the Valencia GP by purchasing a video pass from MotoGP.com. A one-off video pass, for the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season and the full 2022 campaign, costs £170.75p.

The video pass gives access to every live session, qualifying and race, plus world feed content and the chance to watch previous races.

Weather forecast for the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Circuit Ricardo Tormo is set for mixed conditions throughout the entire race weekend. Highs of 20 degrees Celsius are forecast on race day with a strong chance of sunny conditions, which is two degrees warmer than the Algarve MotoGP last time out.

 

Most Valencia MotoGP winners (premier class only)

Dani Pedrosa: 4 wins (MotoGP – 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)
Jorge Lorenzo: 4 wins (MotoGP – 2010, 2013, 2015, 2016)
Marc Marquez: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2014, 2019)
Casey Stoner: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2008, 2011)
Valentino Rossi: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2003, 2004)

