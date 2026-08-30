2026 MotoGP Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Live commentary and updates from MotorLand Aragon
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Aragon rand Prix as MotoGP visits Spain's MotorLand Aragon
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
What a fantastic ride from Pedro Acosta to put KTM in second place. Bezzecchi claims a solid third while nursing his injuries
Marc Marquez wins the Aragon Grand Prix! That's his third consecutive victory at MotorLand and eighth in total in the premier class
Toprak Razgatlioglu has gone down at Turn 12 while running in 15th. That promotes Zarco into the final points-paying position
If the order remains the same, Marquez will jump Bezzecchi to second place in the standings, just 19 points behind Martin.
With four laps to go, Marquez is now 2s clear of Acosta, who is doing a brilliant job to hang on to second
Big shoutout to Fermin Aldeguer. He looks set to finish sixth on his comeback, having started 11th
A minor scare for Marquez. Despite pulling an advantage of 1.5s, he is still pushing!
Another 1m45s lap from the Ducati rider. He is now 1.2s clear of Acosta
Marquez is on a roll. He has set another fastest lap - a 1m46.7s - edge further away from Acosta.
Marc Marquez has just set an incredible 1m46s lap to put half a second between him and Pedro Acosta. Can the KTM star respond?
We've reached the halfway point of the race and we still can't predict who is going to win. MotoGP at its finest.
For those wondering, Bezzecchi is circulating about nine tenths behind the leading pair. It's unclear if he is saving his front tyre for a late attack or he simply lacks pace/fitness to challenge Marquez and Acosta
Marquez and Acosta set identical times to the exact one thousandth of a second. You can't script this. We are getting a great preview of the 2027 MotoGP battle when they will become team-mates at Ducati
The fastest lap of the race for Marquez, but he still can't shake off Acosta. The battle is on
Franco Morbidelli has also crashed out. Three retirements in just two laps.
Raul Fernandez is now in the Trackhouse garage. What a tough weekend for Aprilia's satellite team, which was already feeling the absence of Ai Ogura
This race isn't over. Acosta is challenging Marquez for victory. In a dry race.
A brilliant move from Marc Marquez as he snatches the lead from Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 15. The pair even touched wheels as they exited the corner, with Pedro Acosta taking advantage to grab second from Bezzecchi. What a turn of events!
Francesco Bagnaia is the first rider to retire from the race. A crash brings an end to a wretched weekend!
Two rapid laps from Marc Marquez and he has now closed the gap to race leader Bezzecchi to just three tenths. And somehow, Pedro Acosta is keeping touch with the pair.
Bezzecchi has built a lead of seven tenths, with Marquez and Acosta in hot pursuit
Martin has dropped back to fifth, behind Gresini's Alex Marquez.
Big shouout to Pedro Acosta, who is running third and right on Marc Marquez's tail.
Order
- Bezzecchi
- M Marquez
- Acosta
- A Marquez
- Martin
- Fernandez
- Bagnaia
- Di Giannantonio
- Aldeguer
- Morbidelli
But Marquez isn't giving him. He repasses Jorge Martin with an aggressive move at the final turn to reclaim second.
Marc Marquez attempted the same move at the start but Marco Bezzecchi took the inside line and repassed him into Turn 2.
Jorge Martin has jumped from fifth on the grid to make it a 1-2 for Aprilia!
And the Aragon GP is go!
All riders have opted for medium soft and rear. No surprises there
The formation lap is underway!
While the focus is on Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez, don't forget Alex Marquez and Jorge Martin. Both have the potential to spring a surprise today.
Five minutes until the formation lap begins. Hold on, folks!
A reminder that Aprilia has never won at Aragon. Last year, the highest-placed RS-GP was Marco Bezzecchi in eighth!
We have to mention Johann Zarco. The Frenchman has been turning heads on his comeback this weekend, emerging as the top rider within the entire Honda contingent. He will take the start from ninth place today, but will have to serve a double long lap penalty after stewards penalised him for causing the very collision in which he broke his knee
Here's a look at the championship table heading to Aragon. With Marc Marquez looking strong and Ai Ogura absent, the picture could change considerably by the end of the race.
- Martin 245
- Bezzecchi 216
- Marquez 212
- Ogura 203
- Di Giannantonio 199
- Fernandez 186
Here is a look at the attendance figures for the Aragon GP
Pre-weekend: 24,917
Saturday: 39,644
Sunday: 51,181
Total: 115,742
The pitlane is open and riders are heading out on track. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi has just arrived on the grid to line up on pole position. The race will start in exactly twenty minutes
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
1'44.962
|174.165
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.089
1'45.051
|174.018
|3
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.299
1'45.261
|173.671
|4
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.413
1'45.375
|173.483
|5
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.474
1'45.436
|173.382
|6
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.593
1'45.555
|173.187
|7
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.653
1'45.615
|173.089
|8
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.709
1'45.671
|172.997
|9
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+0.821
1'45.783
|172.814
|10
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+0.840
1'45.802
|172.783
|11
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.930
1'45.892
|172.636
|12
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.957
1'45.919
|172.592
|13
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+0.997
1'45.959
|172.527
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.036
1'45.998
|172.463
|15
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+1.064
1'46.026
|172.418
|16
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.134
1'46.096
|172.304
|17
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+1.169
1'46.131
|172.247
|18
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.249
1'46.211
|172.117
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.360
1'46.322
|171.938
|20
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|
+1.422
1'46.384
|171.837
|21
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.587
1'46.549
|171.571
|22
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|
+2.426
1'47.388
|170.231
|View full results
But enough talk about the remainder of the campaign. Let's switch out focus back to the Aragon GP.
Marc Marquez outgunned polesitter Marco Bezzecchi on Saturday to win the sprint. Can he again surprise him at the start and score a record-extending ninth win (eighth in the premier class win) at Aragon today?
Of course, as Motorsport.com reported this weekend, Qatar GP is set to be cancelled, despite MotoGP SEG being hopeful the race will go ahead. That would leave us with nine rounds over 14 weekends, including today's Aragon GP.
But starting with today's Aragon GP, the championship goes into overdrive. We've got 10 races scheduled in the span of 14 weeks. This is when the second half of the season truly starts.
If you feel things had been awfully quiet in MotoGP land, you wouldn't be wrong. We only had two races in the last seven weekends.
By: Rachit Thukral