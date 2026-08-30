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Aragon GP

2026 MotoGP Aragon GP

Spain
Aug 28, 2026 to Aug 30, 2026
Motorland Aragon, ES

MotoGP Aragon GP: Live commentary and updates from MotorLand Aragon

Live Standings

Summary

Live Text

What a fantastic ride from Pedro Acosta to put KTM in second place. Bezzecchi claims a solid third while nursing his injuries

Checkered flag

Marc Marquez wins the Aragon Grand Prix! That's his third consecutive victory at MotorLand and eighth in total in the premier class

Crash

Toprak Razgatlioglu has gone down at Turn 12 while running in 15th. That promotes Zarco into the final points-paying position

If the order remains the same, Marquez will jump Bezzecchi to second place in the standings, just 19 points behind Martin.

With four laps to go, Marquez is now 2s clear of Acosta, who is doing a brilliant job to hang on to second

Lap: 17

Big shoutout to Fermin Aldeguer. He looks set to finish sixth on his comeback, having started 11th

Lap: 16

A minor scare for Marquez. Despite pulling an advantage of 1.5s, he is still pushing!

Lap: 15

Another 1m45s lap from the Ducati rider. He is now 1.2s clear of Acosta

Lap: 14

Marquez is on a roll. He has set another fastest lap - a 1m46.7s - edge further away from Acosta.

Lap: 13

Marc Marquez has just set an incredible 1m46s lap to put half a second between him and Pedro Acosta. Can the KTM star respond?

We've reached the halfway point of the race and we still can't predict who is going to win. MotoGP at its finest. 

Lap: 11

For those wondering, Bezzecchi is circulating about nine tenths behind the leading pair. It's unclear if he is saving his front tyre for a late attack or he simply lacks pace/fitness to challenge Marquez and Acosta

Lap: 10

Marquez and Acosta set identical times to the exact one thousandth of a second. You can't script this. We are getting a great preview of the 2027 MotoGP battle when they will become team-mates at Ducati

Lap: 9

The fastest lap of the race for Marquez, but he still can't shake off Acosta. The battle is on

Crash

Franco Morbidelli has also crashed out. Three retirements in just two laps.

Mechanical problem

Raul Fernandez is now in the Trackhouse garage. What a tough weekend for Aprilia's satellite team, which was already feeling the absence of Ai Ogura

Lap: 7

This race isn't over. Acosta is challenging Marquez for victory. In a dry race. 

Lap: 6

A brilliant move from Marc Marquez as he snatches the lead from Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 15. The pair even touched wheels as they exited the corner, with Pedro Acosta taking advantage to grab second from Bezzecchi. What a turn of events!

Crash

Francesco Bagnaia is the first rider to retire from the race. A crash brings an end to a wretched weekend!

Lap: 5

Two rapid laps from Marc Marquez and he has now closed the gap to race leader Bezzecchi to just three tenths. And somehow, Pedro Acosta is keeping touch with the pair.

Lap: 3

Bezzecchi has built a lead of seven tenths, with Marquez and Acosta in hot pursuit

Lap: 2

Martin has dropped back to fifth, behind Gresini's Alex Marquez.

Big shouout to Pedro Acosta, who is running third and right on Marc Marquez's tail.

Lap: 2

Order

  1. Bezzecchi
  2. M Marquez
  3. Acosta
  4. A Marquez
  5. Martin
  6. Fernandez
  7. Bagnaia
  8. Di Giannantonio
  9. Aldeguer
  10. Morbidelli

But Marquez isn't giving him. He repasses Jorge Martin with an aggressive move at the final turn to reclaim second.

Marc Marquez attempted the same move at the start but Marco Bezzecchi took the inside line and repassed him into Turn 2.

Jorge Martin has jumped from fifth on the grid to make it a 1-2 for Aprilia!

Lights green

And the Aragon GP is go!

All riders have opted for medium soft and rear. No surprises there

The formation lap is underway!

While the focus is on Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez, don't forget Alex Marquez and Jorge Martin. Both have the potential to spring a surprise today.

Five minutes until the formation lap begins. Hold on, folks! 

A reminder that Aprilia has never won at Aragon. Last year, the highest-placed RS-GP was Marco Bezzecchi in eighth!

We have to mention Johann Zarco. The Frenchman has been turning heads on his comeback this weekend, emerging as the top rider within the entire Honda contingent. He will take the start from ninth place today, but will have to serve a double long lap penalty after stewards penalised him for causing the very collision in which he broke his knee

Here's a look at the championship table heading to Aragon. With Marc Marquez looking strong and Ai Ogura absent, the picture could change considerably by the end of the race.

  1. Martin 245
  2. Bezzecchi 216
  3. Marquez 212
  4. Ogura 203
  5. Di Giannantonio 199
  6. Fernandez 186

Here is a look at the attendance figures for the Aragon GP

Pre-weekend: 24,917

Saturday: 39,644

Sunday: 51,181

Total: 115,742

The pitlane is open and riders are heading out on track. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi has just arrived on the grid to line up on pole position. The race will start in exactly twenty minutes

 

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

1'44.962

 174.165
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.089

1'45.051

 174.018
3 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.299

1'45.261

 173.671
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.413

1'45.375

 173.483
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.474

1'45.436

 173.382
6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.593

1'45.555

 173.187
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.653

1'45.615

 173.089
8 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.709

1'45.671

 172.997
9 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+0.821

1'45.783

 172.814
10 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+0.840

1'45.802

 172.783
11 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.930

1'45.892

 172.636
12 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.957

1'45.919

 172.592
13 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+0.997

1'45.959

 172.527
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.036

1'45.998

 172.463
15 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+1.064

1'46.026

 172.418
16 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.134

1'46.096

 172.304
17 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+1.169

1'46.131

 172.247
18 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.249

1'46.211

 172.117
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.360

1'46.322

 171.938
20 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM

+1.422

1'46.384

 171.837
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.587

1'46.549

 171.571
22 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia

+2.426

1'47.388

 170.231
View full results

But enough talk about the remainder of the campaign. Let's switch out focus back to the Aragon GP.
Marc Marquez outgunned polesitter Marco Bezzecchi on Saturday to win the sprint. Can he again surprise him at the start and score a record-extending ninth win (eighth in the premier class win) at Aragon today?

Of course, as Motorsport.com reported this weekend, Qatar GP is set to be cancelled, despite MotoGP SEG being hopeful the race will go ahead. That would leave us with nine rounds over 14 weekends, including today's Aragon GP.

But starting with today's Aragon GP, the championship goes into overdrive. We've got 10 races scheduled in the span of 14 weeks. This is when the second half of the season truly starts.

If you feel things had been awfully quiet in MotoGP land, you wouldn't be wrong. We only had two races in the last seven weekends. 

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By: Rachit Thukral

Published: