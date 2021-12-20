Ducati completes first test of electric MotoE bike

Earlier this year it was announced that reigning MotoGP constructors’ champions Ducati would take over the sole supply of motorcycles for the MotoE World Cup from the 2023 season.

MotoE made its debut on the MotoGP support bill in 2019 and has been supplied by Italian firm Energica, though next year will be its last.

The bike, codenamed V21L, was put through its first paces on reduced power by Pirro at Misano this week.

The Ducati test rider says the throttle connection and ergonomics of the V21L were “very similar” to that of the Desmosedici MotoGP bike.

“Testing the MotoE prototype on the circuit was a great thrill, because it marks the beginning of an important chapter in Ducati history,” Pirro said.

“The bike is light and already has a good balance.

“Furthermore, the throttle connection in the first opening phase and the ergonomics are very similar to those of a MotoGP bike.

“If it weren't for the silence and for the fact that in this test, we decided to limit the power output to just 70% of performance, I could easily have imagined that I was riding my bike.”

Hikari Okubo, Avant Ajo MotoE Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Roberto Cane, Ducati’s eMobility director, added: “We are experiencing a truly extraordinary moment.

“I find it hard to believe it is reality and still not a dream!

“The first electric Ducati on the track is exceptional not only for its uniqueness but also for the type of undertaking: challenging both for its performance objectives and for its extremely short timescales.

“Precisely for this reason, the work of the whole team dedicated to the project has been incredible and today's result repays us for the efforts made in recent months.

“We are certainly not finished yet; indeed, we know that the road ahead is still very long, but in the meantime, we have laid a first important 'brick'.”

This year’s MotoE World Cup was won by ex-Moto2 and World Superbike racer Jordi Tores, who beat Dominique Aegerter after the latter was given a penalty for a controversial last-lap collision at the Misano finale.