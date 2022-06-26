Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Moto3 / Assen News

MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ayumu Sasaki took a maiden Moto3 win in the Dutch Grand Prix as Augusto Fernandez claimed victory in the Moto2 class at Assen.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 22-lap Moto3 race kicked of Sunday’s action at the TT Circuit Assen, with Japan’s Sasaki taking a maiden grand prix victory in a chaotic race.

Sasaki started from pole but lost out to Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki off the line, before one of the title favourites Izan Guevara on the Aspar GasGas took the lead at the end of the second lap.

Guevara led for the next 17 laps as the pack behind chopped and changed, before Sasaki came through at the Turn 5 hairpin in the closing stages.

Sasaki would make his decisive move at the end of the penultimate lap as Guevara got swallowed back into the lead group of nine.

Max Racing Husqvarna rider Sasaki resisted a late surge from Suzuki and Guevara to take his first career grand prix victory.

Coming into the Turn 9 left-hander, the lead group shrunk when BOE Motorsport rookie David Munoz crashed and wiped out Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia, while Sasaki’s team-mare John McPhee slid out in his own incident.

Through the final sequence of corners, Guevara snatched second back from Suzuki as the sister Aspar GasGas of championship leader Sergio Garcia came from 18th on the grid to snatch third.

Suzuki was fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Prustel GP’s Xavi Artigas and Ajo KTM’s Dani Holgado, who had to serve a long lap penalty early in the race.

MTA Team’s Stefano Nepa was seventh ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets), Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu and Kaito Toba (CIP).

Garcia’s holds a slender three-point championship lead going into the five-week summer break from Guevara, while a late crash for Leopard’s Dennis Foggia has cast him 67 points adrift in third.

2022 Moto3 Dutch GP: Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 22    
2 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 22 0.314 0.314
3 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 22 0.392 0.078
4 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 22 0.399 0.007
5 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 22 0.661 0.262
6 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 22 11.540 10.879
7 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 22 11.606 0.066
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 22 12.225 0.619
9 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 22 12.309 0.084
10 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 22 12.368 0.059
11 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 22 12.596 0.228
12 Ivan Ortola KTM 22 12.878 0.282
13 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 22 12.976 0.098
14 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 22 17.903 4.927
15 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 22 20.915 3.012
16 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 22 30.606 9.691
17 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 22 37.419 6.813
18 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 22 44.008 6.589
19 Luca Lunetta KTM 22 44.132 0.124
20 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 22 44.135 0.003
21 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 22 44.366 0.231
22 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 22 44.486 0.120
  Spain Jaume Masia KTM 21 1 Lap 1 Lap
  David Muñoz KTM 21 1 Lap 0.140
  United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 21 1 Lap 0.172
  Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 21 1 Lap 10.384
  Joel Kelso KTM 21 1 Lap 0.265
  Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 17 5 Laps 4 Laps
  United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 5 17 Laps 12 Laps
  Elia Bartolini KTM 4 18 Laps 1 Lap
View full results
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the 24-lap Moto2 race, Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez took his third win of the 2022 season to move into a joint lead of the championship after a dramatic grand prix.

Speed Up rider Alonso Lopez led the early stages after jumping poleman Jake Dixon off the line, and headed the pack until the eighth tour when Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter came through into Turn 6.

Schrotter, seeking his first grand prix win, would crash out at Turn 5 on lap 12, which promoted Aspar’s Albert Arenas into the lead ahead of Fernandez.

Fernandez would come through into the lead in the latter stages, while Arenas would crash on lap 22.

Once clear, Fernandez broke away to take victory 0.660s clear of Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, who recovered from a massive scare on the opening lap that dropped him to 16th to take second.

Poleman Dixon on the Aspar bike completed the podium ahead of VR46’s Celestino Vietti, who missed the rostrum by just 0.033s in fourth.

Home hero Bo Bendsneyder on the SAG Racing machine was fifth ahead of Lopez, who ran off at Turn 1 late on, with Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Manuel Gonzalez and Gresini’s Filip Salac rounding out the top 10.

Vietti holds the championship lead but is level on 146 points with Fernandez, while Ogura is just one point back in third.

Pons Racing’s Aron Canet is now 30 points off the lead having been forced to miss the Dutch GP due to nosebleeds as a legacy of a car accident prior to last week’s German GP.

Ajo KTM rookie Pedro Acosta was also forced to sit out this weekend’s Dutch GP after breaking his leg in a motocross training accident earlier this week.

2022 Moto2 Dutch GP: Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 24    
2 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 24 0.660 0.660
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 24 0.725 0.065
4 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 24 0.758 0.033
5 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 24 1.485 0.727
6 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 24 5.417 3.932
7 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 24 5.553 0.136
8 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 24 7.396 1.843
9 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 24 7.589 0.193
10 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 24 7.691 0.102
11 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 24 9.322 1.631
12 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 24 15.028 5.706
13 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 24 17.443 2.415
14 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 24 19.188 1.745
15 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 24 19.256 0.068
16 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 24 19.898 0.642
17 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 24 28.669 8.771
18 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 24 28.787 0.118
19 Sean Dylan Kalex 24 44.544 15.757
20 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 24 44.612 0.068
21 Keminth Kubo Kalex 24 50.836 6.224
22 Alex Toledo Kalex 24 51.009 0.173
  Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 22    
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 22    
  United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 20    
  Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 13    
  Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 11    
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 3    
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Previous article

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto3 Moto3

MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Moto3 Moto3

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

MTA Racing to field all-female Moto3 team wildcard entry at Aragon
Moto3 Moto3

MTA Racing to field all-female Moto3 team wildcard entry at Aragon

MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 Moto2

MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.