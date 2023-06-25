MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Subscribe
Jake Dixon scored his breakthrough Moto2 victory at the Dutch GP, while Spaniard Jaume Masia took Moto3 honours.

date 2023-06-25

Leopard Racing rider Masia came out on top of a 10-rider battle at Assen to win the Moto3 race.

The Honda rider briefly lost the lead to Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP Husqvarna) towards the end of the 20th and final lap, but was able to re-pass the Japanese rider under braking for the final chicane.

With championship leader Daniel Holgado (Tech 3 KTM) having started from the back of the grid following a rough qualifying, and then falling on the first lap to register no points, the win saw Masia make a 25-point dent in Holgado’s championship lead.

The gap between the two is now down to 16 points.

Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu emerged as best of the rest in a typically frantic Assen fight in the junior category, claiming a podium to follow his breakthrough win in Germany last weekend.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA KTM) recovered well from a long-lap penalty he picked up in practice to finish fourth, ahead of David Munoz (BOE Motorsports KTM) and local hero Collin Veijer on his Intact GP Husqvarna.

Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Honda), Joel Kelso on his Pruestel GP CFMOTO and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA KTM) rounded out the top 10, which was covered by a fraction over two seconds at the finish line.

Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix - race results (20 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Jaume Masia Honda    
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.081 0.081
3 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 0.276 0.195
4 Ivan Ortola KTM 0.324 0.048
5 David Muñoz KTM 0.401 0.077
6 Jose Antonio KTM 0.507 0.106
7 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 0.819 0.312
8 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 1.056 0.237
9 Joel Kelso CF MOTO 1.341 0.285
10 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 2.024 0.683
11 Japan Kaito Toba Honda 11.736 9.712
12 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 12.254 0.518
13 David Alonso GASGAS 12.317 0.063
14 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 12.592 0.275
15 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka GASGAS 12.594 0.002
16 Matteo Bertelle Honda 12.646 0.052
17 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 12.898 0.252
18 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 13.041 0.143
19 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 13.100 0.059
20 David Salvador KTM 14.651 1.551
21 Filippo Farioli KTM 22.458 7.807
22 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 26.301 3.843
23 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 26.374 0.073
24 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 31.379 5.005
25 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 1'14.539 43.160
  Mexico Adrian Fernandez Honda 16 Laps 16 Laps
  United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 18 Laps 2 Laps
Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the 22-lap Moto2 race, an emotional Dixon secured his first class victory with a strong move to overtake Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura at the start of the penultimate lap.

The British Aspar rider was able to shake off any late threat from his Japanese rival, who came home in a clear second place.

Pedro Acosta continued to eat away at the championship lead of Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, as the Ajo KTM rider finished third after an eventful Sunday. He is now just eight points behind Arbolino, who finished seventh after lacking pace all weekend.

Acosta had featured at the sharp end of the race, but earned a late long-lap penalty for cutting the final chicane. After serving it, he had to work hard on the final lap to hold off Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Pons’ Aron Canet.

Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez led the race until lap 13, but then dropped rapidly through the field and ended up sixth, almost 10 seconds down on Dixon.

Behind Arbolino came Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) in eighth, who had Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti tucked in close behind at the chequered flag.

Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix - race results (22 laps)

Cla Rider Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Jake Dixon    
2 Japan Ai Ogura 1.334 1.334
3 Spain Pedro Acosta 4.448 3.114
4 Spain Fermin Aldeguer 4.487 0.039
5 Spain Arón Canet 4.884 0.397
6 Spain Alonso López 9.555 4.671
7 Italy Tony Arbolino 9.625 0.070
8 Spain Manuel Gonzalez 10.547 0.922
9 Spain Albert Arenas 10.615 0.068
10 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus 10.761 0.146
11 United Kingdom Sam Lowes 15.964 5.203
12 Belgium Barry Baltus 18.234 2.270
13 Spain Sergio García 20.408 2.174
14 South Africa Darryn Binder 20.639 0.231
15 Spain Jeremy Alcoba 24.492 3.853
16 Germany Lukas Tulovic 29.416 4.924
17 Spain Carlos Tatay 32.440 3.024
18 United States Joe Roberts 35.017 2.577
19 Italy Dennis Foggia 35.235 0.218
20 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh 50.394 15.159
21 Taiga Hada 1'09.768 19.374
22 Yeray Ruiz 3 Laps 3 Laps
  Czech Republic Filip Salač 1 Lap  
  Borja Gomez 4 Laps 3 Laps
  Álex Escrig 5 Laps 1 Lap
  Spain Izan Guevara 7 Laps 2 Laps
  United States Sean Dylan Kelly 7 Laps 26.055
  Thailand Somkiat Chantra 13 Laps 6 Laps
