Race report
Moto3 Spielberg

MotoGP Austrian GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Celestino Vietti picked up his first victory of the year in Moto2, while David Alonso was again triumphant in the Moto3 race as part of the support package for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The day’s action started with a 20-lap Moto3 race, where David Alonso scored his seventh win of the season to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Alonso’s victory chances were aided by early drama for title rival and polesitter Ivan Ortola, who was forced to peel into the pits due to technical drama just seconds after taking his spot on the grid.

However, it wasn’t all clean sailing for the CFMoto Aspar rider, who had to serve a long lap penalty on lap three for riding slowly earlier in the weekend that dropped him down to 10th.

That meant that Boe Motorsports’ Joel Kelso led the early part of the race from Tech3 rival Daniel Holgado and team-mate David Munoz, with the trio pulling away by a second from the rest of the pack.

It was on lap seven when Holgado passed Kelso for the lead that more riders started joining the lead group, with Intact GP’s Collin Veijer looking particularly rapid on the Husqvarna.

After dispatching Kelso for third, Veijer demoted Munoz into Turn 1 before finally passing Holgado for the lead later on at the same corner.

By this point, Alonso was firmly a part of the lead group and on lap 13 he cleared Munoz and Leopard Racing’s Angel Piqueras in quick succession to slot himself directly behind Veijer into second, while Holgado dropped to fifth.

After a failed attempt at passing Veijer into Turn 9 the following tour, Alonso finally pulled off what turned out to be the decisive move for the lead into the same right-hander on lap 15.

Alonso faced severe pressure from a number of riders in the final five laps of the race, but held on to the top spot by 0.121s.

Munoz emerged ahead in a drag race with Holgado to the finish line to take second by just 0.005s, while Veijer fell to fifth behind Piqueras.

Ortola put in a solid recovery after starting from the pitlane, but could also climb as high as ninth at the finish, losing even more ground in the title fight to winner Alonso.

Moto3 Austrian GP - Race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 20

33'40.607

   154.9   25
2
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 64 KTM 20

+0.121

33'40.728

 0.121 154.9   20
3 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 20

+0.126

33'40.733

 0.005 154.9   16
4
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 20

+0.211

33'40.818

 0.085 154.9   13
5
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20

+0.303

33'40.910

 0.092 154.9   11
6 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+2.726

33'43.333

 2.423 154.7   10
7
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 20

+2.790

33'43.397

 0.064 154.7   9
8
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
 66 KTM 20

+2.886

33'43.493

 0.096 154.7   8
9
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 20

+7.542

33'48.149

 4.656 154.3   7
10 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 20

+7.964

33'48.571

 0.422 154.3   6
11
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 20

+8.384

33'48.991

 0.420 154.2   5
12 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 20

+8.447

33'49.054

 0.063 154.2   4
13 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 20

+11.633

33'52.240

 3.186 154.0   3
14
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 20

+11.704

33'52.311

 0.071 154.0   2
15 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20

+13.842

33'54.449

 2.138 154.3   1
16
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 20

+19.177

33'59.784

 5.335 153.4    
17
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 20

+19.213

33'59.820

 0.036 153.4    
18
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 20

+19.272

33'59.879

 0.059 153.4    
19 United Kingdom S. Ogden Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 20

+20.621

34'01.228

 1.349 153.3    
20
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 20

+20.768

34'01.375

 0.147 153.3    
21
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 20

+24.093

34'04.700

 3.325 153.1    
22
J. Rosenthaler Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 34 Husqvarna 20

+24.987

34'05.594

 0.894 153.0    
23 Spain V. Pérez Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing 21 Honda 20

+25.236

34'05.843

 0.249 153.0    
24
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 20

+29.017

34'09.624

 3.781 152.7    
25
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 20

+30.457

34'11.064

 1.440 152.6    
26
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 20

+45.527

34'26.134

 15.070 151.5    
dnf Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 14

+6 Laps

23'43.943

 6 Laps 153.8 Accident  
View full results  
Celestino Vietti, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto2, Celestino Vietti scored his second consecutive victory in Austria, as championship contenders Sergio Garcia and Fermin Aldeguer finished outside the top 10.

Vietti didn’t make the best of starts from pole position and dropped to second behind Aron Canet, but was able to regain the position on the second lap with a brilliant pass over his Fantic rival into Turn 4.

Canet then dropped behind Speed Up Racing’s Alonso Lopez on the following tour, while Vietti slowly carved a buffer of over a second on his Ajo Kalex during the next phase of the race.

There was drama for the Italian on lap 10 when he appeared to run into a gear-shifting problem at Turn 3, allowing Lopez and Canet to close in within four tenths of him.

However, with Lopez and Canet engaging in a battle of their own on lap 15, Vietti was able to pull away from the chasing pack again and eventually claim his first race win in 12 months by 1.85s.

Lopez took second, while CFMoto Aspar’s Jake Dixon demoted Canet on the last lap to clinch the final spot on the podium.

Fifth place went to Marc VDS rider Tony Arbolino, while points leader Garcia looked set to finish sixth until he was hit with a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits with just four laps left to run.

Taking the loop at the exit of Turn 1 on lap 20, the MT Helmets - MSI rider rejoined the circuit down in 13th place, before taking the chequered flag in a lowly 14th position.

However, with his nearest rival and team-mate Ai Ogura missing the race after suffering an injury in a crash in Saturday practice, Garcia returns from the weekend with an even bigger lead in the standings.

Speed Up’s Aldeguer had an even more miserable race than Garcia as he languished down in 20th place, having started 17th on the grid, while Joe Roberts could only manage ninth for the American Racing Team.

Moto2 Austrian GP - Race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 21

-

       25
2 Spain A. López Sync SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+1.850

1.850

 1.850     20
3 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 21

+1.974

1.974

 0.124     16
4 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 21

+2.075

2.075

 0.101     13
5 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 21

+6.814

6.814

 4.739     11
6 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 21

+12.392

12.392

 5.578     10
7 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 21

+12.514

12.514

 0.122     9
8 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 21

+12.604

12.604

 0.090     8
9 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 21

+13.398

13.398

 0.794     7
10 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 20

+1 Lap

13.429

 1 Lap     6
11 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 20

+1 Lap

13.872

 0.443     5
12 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 20

+1 Lap

14.336

 0.464     4
13 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 21

+14.403

14.403

 0.067     3
14 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 20

+1 Lap

15.990

 1 Lap     2
15
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 20

+1 Lap

18.121

 2.131     1
16 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 20

+1 Lap

23.198

 5.077      
17 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 20

+1 Lap

23.378

 0.180      
18 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 21

+26.128

26.128

 2.750      
19 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 21

+26.963

26.963

 0.835      
20 Spain F. Aldeguer Sync SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+27.138

27.138

 0.175      
21 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 21

+27.206

27.206

 0.068      
22 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 21

+27.439

27.439

 0.233      
23 Italy M. Pasini Team Ciatti Boscoscuro 19 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+28.424

28.424

 0.985      
24 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 21

+30.801

30.801

 2.377      
25 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 23

+37.518

37.518

 6.717      
26
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 23

+48.984

48.984

 11.466      
dnf Spain J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team 9 Forward F2 21

2 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 11

12 laps

     Accident  
dnf Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 5

18 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 0

23 laps

     Accident  
dnf
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 0

23 laps

     Accident  
View full results  

