MotoGP Austrian GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Celestino Vietti picked up his first victory of the year in Moto2, while David Alonso was again triumphant in the Moto3 race as part of the support package for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
The day’s action started with a 20-lap Moto3 race, where David Alonso scored his seventh win of the season to extend his lead in the championship standings.
Alonso’s victory chances were aided by early drama for title rival and polesitter Ivan Ortola, who was forced to peel into the pits due to technical drama just seconds after taking his spot on the grid.
However, it wasn’t all clean sailing for the CFMoto Aspar rider, who had to serve a long lap penalty on lap three for riding slowly earlier in the weekend that dropped him down to 10th.
That meant that Boe Motorsports’ Joel Kelso led the early part of the race from Tech3 rival Daniel Holgado and team-mate David Munoz, with the trio pulling away by a second from the rest of the pack.
It was on lap seven when Holgado passed Kelso for the lead that more riders started joining the lead group, with Intact GP’s Collin Veijer looking particularly rapid on the Husqvarna.
After dispatching Kelso for third, Veijer demoted Munoz into Turn 1 before finally passing Holgado for the lead later on at the same corner.
By this point, Alonso was firmly a part of the lead group and on lap 13 he cleared Munoz and Leopard Racing’s Angel Piqueras in quick succession to slot himself directly behind Veijer into second, while Holgado dropped to fifth.
After a failed attempt at passing Veijer into Turn 9 the following tour, Alonso finally pulled off what turned out to be the decisive move for the lead into the same right-hander on lap 15.
Alonso faced severe pressure from a number of riders in the final five laps of the race, but held on to the top spot by 0.121s.
Munoz emerged ahead in a drag race with Holgado to the finish line to take second by just 0.005s, while Veijer fell to fifth behind Piqueras.
Ortola put in a solid recovery after starting from the pitlane, but could also climb as high as ninth at the finish, losing even more ground in the title fight to winner Alonso.
Moto3 Austrian GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|20
|
33'40.607
|154.9
|25
|2
|
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|20
|
+0.121
33'40.728
|0.121
|154.9
|20
|3
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|20
|
+0.126
33'40.733
|0.005
|154.9
|16
|4
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|20
|
+0.211
33'40.818
|0.085
|154.9
|13
|5
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+0.303
33'40.910
|0.092
|154.9
|11
|6
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|20
|
+2.726
33'43.333
|2.423
|154.7
|10
|7
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|
+2.790
33'43.397
|0.064
|154.7
|9
|8
|
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|20
|
+2.886
33'43.493
|0.096
|154.7
|8
|9
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|20
|
+7.542
33'48.149
|4.656
|154.3
|7
|10
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|20
|
+7.964
33'48.571
|0.422
|154.3
|6
|11
|
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|20
|
+8.384
33'48.991
|0.420
|154.2
|5
|12
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+8.447
33'49.054
|0.063
|154.2
|4
|13
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|20
|
+11.633
33'52.240
|3.186
|154.0
|3
|14
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|20
|
+11.704
33'52.311
|0.071
|154.0
|2
|15
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|
+13.842
33'54.449
|2.138
|154.3
|1
|16
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|20
|
+19.177
33'59.784
|5.335
|153.4
|17
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|20
|
+19.213
33'59.820
|0.036
|153.4
|18
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|20
|
+19.272
33'59.879
|0.059
|153.4
|19
|S. Ogden Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|20
|
+20.621
34'01.228
|1.349
|153.3
|20
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|20
|
+20.768
34'01.375
|0.147
|153.3
|21
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|20
|
+24.093
34'04.700
|3.325
|153.1
|22
|
J. Rosenthaler Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|34
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+24.987
34'05.594
|0.894
|153.0
|23
|V. Pérez Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing
|21
|Honda
|20
|
+25.236
34'05.843
|0.249
|153.0
|24
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|20
|
+29.017
34'09.624
|3.781
|152.7
|25
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+30.457
34'11.064
|1.440
|152.6
|26
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|20
|
+45.527
34'26.134
|15.070
|151.5
|dnf
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|14
|
+6 Laps
23'43.943
|6 Laps
|153.8
|Accident
|View full results
In Moto2, Celestino Vietti scored his second consecutive victory in Austria, as championship contenders Sergio Garcia and Fermin Aldeguer finished outside the top 10.
Vietti didn’t make the best of starts from pole position and dropped to second behind Aron Canet, but was able to regain the position on the second lap with a brilliant pass over his Fantic rival into Turn 4.
Canet then dropped behind Speed Up Racing’s Alonso Lopez on the following tour, while Vietti slowly carved a buffer of over a second on his Ajo Kalex during the next phase of the race.
There was drama for the Italian on lap 10 when he appeared to run into a gear-shifting problem at Turn 3, allowing Lopez and Canet to close in within four tenths of him.
However, with Lopez and Canet engaging in a battle of their own on lap 15, Vietti was able to pull away from the chasing pack again and eventually claim his first race win in 12 months by 1.85s.
Lopez took second, while CFMoto Aspar’s Jake Dixon demoted Canet on the last lap to clinch the final spot on the podium.
Fifth place went to Marc VDS rider Tony Arbolino, while points leader Garcia looked set to finish sixth until he was hit with a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits with just four laps left to run.
Taking the loop at the exit of Turn 1 on lap 20, the MT Helmets - MSI rider rejoined the circuit down in 13th place, before taking the chequered flag in a lowly 14th position.
However, with his nearest rival and team-mate Ai Ogura missing the race after suffering an injury in a crash in Saturday practice, Garcia returns from the weekend with an even bigger lead in the standings.
Speed Up’s Aldeguer had an even more miserable race than Garcia as he languished down in 20th place, having started 17th on the grid, while Joe Roberts could only manage ninth for the American Racing Team.
Moto2 Austrian GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|21
|
-
|25
|2
|A. López Sync SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+1.850
1.850
|1.850
|20
|3
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|21
|
+1.974
1.974
|0.124
|16
|4
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|21
|
+2.075
2.075
|0.101
|13
|5
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|21
|
+6.814
6.814
|4.739
|11
|6
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|21
|
+12.392
12.392
|5.578
|10
|7
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|21
|
+12.514
12.514
|0.122
|9
|8
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|21
|
+12.604
12.604
|0.090
|8
|9
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|21
|
+13.398
13.398
|0.794
|7
|10
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|20
|
+1 Lap
13.429
|1 Lap
|6
|11
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|20
|
+1 Lap
13.872
|0.443
|5
|12
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|20
|
+1 Lap
14.336
|0.464
|4
|13
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|21
|
+14.403
14.403
|0.067
|3
|14
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|20
|
+1 Lap
15.990
|1 Lap
|2
|15
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|20
|
+1 Lap
18.121
|2.131
|1
|16
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|20
|
+1 Lap
23.198
|5.077
|17
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|20
|
+1 Lap
23.378
|0.180
|18
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|21
|
+26.128
26.128
|2.750
|19
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|21
|
+26.963
26.963
|0.835
|20
|F. Aldeguer Sync SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+27.138
27.138
|0.175
|21
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|21
|
+27.206
27.206
|0.068
|22
|B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team
|64
|Kalex
|21
|
+27.439
27.439
|0.233
|23
|M. Pasini Team Ciatti Boscoscuro
|19
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+28.424
28.424
|0.985
|24
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|21
|
+30.801
30.801
|2.377
|25
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|23
|
+37.518
37.518
|6.717
|26
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|23
|
+48.984
48.984
|11.466
|dnf
|J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team
|9
|Forward F2
|21
|
2 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|11
|
12 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|5
|
18 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|0
|
23 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|0
|
23 laps
|Accident
|View full results
