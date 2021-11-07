Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leopard slams Binder for ‘throwing away our hard work’ in Moto3
Moto3 / Algarve II News

Acosta won Moto3 title because of “family” Ajo KTM team

By:

Rookie Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta says his title win in 2021 was down to Aki Ajo and KTM “not giving me a team, [but] giving me a family”.

Acosta won Moto3 title because of “family” Ajo KTM team

The 17-year-old Spaniard was due to compete in Moto3 in 2021 with the Prustel GP team, but that deal fell through and he was left without a ride.

Ajo Motorsport and KTM stepped in to get him on one of the Finn’s Red Bull-backed bikes, with Acosta stunning the grand prix paddock in the opening two rounds when he finished second on his debut in the Qatar GP and won from pitlane in the Doha GP.

Acosta went on to win five more races – including Sunday’s title-deciding Algarve GP – but mixed form in the second half of the season, when he went from the Austrian GP to the Americas GP without a podium, allowed Leopard’s Dennis Foggia to close down his championship advantage.

After Foggia was controversially wiped out by MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder on the last lap of Sunday’s Algarve race, Acosta’s victory crowned him the first rookie world champion in the lightweight class since Loris Capirossi in 1990.

Speaking about his emotions having just won the title, Acosta said: “I feel incredible. I was crying all the last lap, and in the [TV] backdrop.

“But finally I was thinking what happened all last year, I lost the team and the opportunity I had to come here.

“And finally Aki and KTM and Red Bull didn’t give me a team, they gave me a family.

“I didn’t win this alone because without the team I’m nobody. Finally, these guys believe in me all the situations; when I crashed four times at Le Mans, when I was 25th [on the grid] in Silverstone, and in all the races.

“And they never lost the smile on the face. For this I think I don’t win this championship alone, we won this together.”

Race winner and World Champion Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Race winner and World Champion Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Turning 17 this year, Acosta has also grown by a few centimetres and admits this caused him some back pain in races in the second half of the year.

He says this only added to what was already a difficult year, but also believes “it’s the year I learned the most in my racing life”.

“[It] was difficult to beat him [Foggia], Misano wasn’t the best match ball to do it,” Acosta added.

“About the centimetres, I had pain again in the back finally.

“When you are there but in the end of the race you start to feel it, you don’t push and your brain doesn’t give that 10 percent more when you are fully comfortable.

“Finally, I’m not the best aerodynamically, and these two, three centimetres more didn’t help me a lot.

Read Also:

“I’m still 58 kilos and in some situations I am more like the others, but finally it was a hard season for everything.

“If I didn’t win I would learn from the others, I’m happy to have come to fight with these guys because I learned a lot. It’s the year I learned the most in my racing life.”

shares
comments

Related video

Leopard slams Binder for ‘throwing away our hard work’ in Moto3
Previous article

Leopard slams Binder for ‘throwing away our hard work’ in Moto3
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season Algarve GP
MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Latest news

Acosta won Moto3 title because of “family” Ajo KTM team
Moto3 Moto3

Acosta won Moto3 title because of “family” Ajo KTM team

Leopard slams Binder for ‘throwing away our hard work’ in Moto3
Moto3 Moto3

Leopard slams Binder for ‘throwing away our hard work’ in Moto3

Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 Algarve: Acosta crowned champion as Binder wipes out Foggia

Emilia Romagna Moto3: Foggia wins to keep title hopes alive as Acosta takes third
Moto3 Moto3

Emilia Romagna Moto3: Foggia wins to keep title hopes alive as Acosta takes third

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.