MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Alonso Lopez dominated the Moto2 class at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix for a maiden victory as Dennis Foggia delighted his home support in Moto3.
The 23-lap Moto3 race was a dramatic affair that saw home favourite Dennis Foggia on the Leopard Honda, Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia, championship leader Izan Guevara and Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu battle for victory.
All four riders took turns leading the grand prix, with Foggia emerging as the victor at Misano by 0.298 seconds after the battle behind gave him crucial breathing space on the last lap.
Masia lunged on Guevara into Turn 8 on the last tour and made the move stick, defending hard to the chequered flag to claim second ahead of Guevara.
Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia was knocked off track at Turn 1 on the opening lap before crashing with 14 tours remaining.
That has given Guevara an 11-point lead in the standings, with Foggia re-igniting his title hopes as that victory brings him 35 points behind Guevara.
Poleman Oncu was fourth ahead of Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado, with Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki, MT Helmets KTM’s Diogo Moreira, MTA KTM’s Ivan Ortola, Max Racing Husqvarna’s John McPhee and the sister MTA bike of Stefano Nepa rounding out the top 10.
Moto3 results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|Honda
|-
|2
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|0.289
|0.289
|0.289
|3
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS
|0.334
|0.334
|0.045
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|0.453
|0.453
|0.119
|5
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|4.955
|4.955
|4.502
|6
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|5.926
|5.926
|0.971
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|11.002
|11.002
|5.076
|8
|Iván Ortolá Díez
|KTM
|11.188
|11.188
|0.186
|9
|John McPhee
|Husqvarna
|11.383
|11.383
|0.195
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|11.494
|11.494
|0.111
|11
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|11.560
|11.560
|0.066
|12
|David Muñoz
|KTM
|11.633
|11.633
|0.073
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|11.885
|11.885
|0.252
|14
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|16.963
|16.963
|5.078
|15
|Elia Bartolini
|KTM
|19.888
|19.888
|2.925
|16
|Adrian Fernandez
|KTM
|20.528
|20.528
|0.640
|17
|Alberto Surra
|Honda
|20.728
|20.728
|0.200
|18
|Lorenzo Fellon
|Honda
|20.805
|20.805
|0.077
|19
|Kaito Toba
|KTM
|23.619
|23.619
|2.814
|20
|Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|25.556
|25.556
|1.937
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|35.326
|35.326
|9.770
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|49.990
|49.990
|14.664
|23
|Harrison Voight
|Honda
|52.184
|52.184
|2.194
|24
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|56.428
|56.428
|4.244
|25
|Scott Ogden
|Honda
|1'04.838
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|Carlos Tatay
|CF MOTO
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|Nicola Fabio
|KTM
|Sergio García
|GASGAS
|View full results
Alonso Lopez, +Ego Speed Up
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lopez grabbed the Moto2 lead from poleman Celestino Vietti off the line and would never be knocked from top spot across the entire 25 laps.
It marks the Speed Up rookie’s first ever visit to the Moto2 podium.
He beat Pons’ Aron Canet, who eased away from Aspar’s Albert Arenas following a brief battle to tally up yet another podium.
Augusto Fernandez secured the final sport on the rostrum on his Ajo machine to take a four-point lead in the championship over Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura.
Fernandez – who has been linked to a MotoGP move in 2023 with Tech3 – beat Arenas to deny the Aspar rider a maiden class podium, with Ogura taking the chequered flag in fifth.
Pedro Acosta was sixth on the sister Ajo bike ahead of Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Italtrans’ Joe Roberts and Intact GP’s Jeremy Alcoba rounding out the top 10.
Vietti crashed out of the podium battle early on, as did VR46 team-mate Niccolo Antonelli.
Moto2 results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Alonso López
|Boscoscuro B-21
|-
|2
|Arón Canet
|Kalex
|1.253
|1.253
|1.253
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|3.305
|3.305
|2.052
|4
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|4.615
|4.615
|1.310
|5
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|9.166
|9.166
|4.551
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|10.339
|10.339
|1.173
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|10.434
|10.434
|0.095
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|12.377
|12.377
|1.943
|9
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|18.242
|18.242
|5.865
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|19.560
|19.560
|1.318
|11
|Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|27.896
|27.896
|8.336
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|28.452
|28.452
|0.556
|13
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|30.991
|30.991
|2.539
|14
|Cameron Beaubier
|Kalex
|38.371
|38.371
|7.380
|15
|Alessandro Zaccone
|Kalex
|41.690
|41.690
|3.319
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|MV Agusta
|42.209
|42.209
|0.519
|17
|Taiga Hada
|Kalex
|1'09.174
|1'09.174
|26.965
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|Kalex
|Celestino Vietti Ramus
|Kalex
|Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Niccolo Antonelli
|Kalex
|Simone Corsi
|MV Agusta
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro B-21
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|Senna Agius
|Kalex
|270
|Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Filip Salač
|Kalex
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|Keminth Kubo
|Kalex
|View full results
