Moto2 / Phillip Island Race report

MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Izan Guevara is the 2022 Moto3 world champion thanks to a thrilling Australian Grand Prix race win while Alonso Lopez dominated the Moto2 race at Phillip Island.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Australian GP action kicked off with the 23-lap Moto3 race where Izan Guevara was able to seal the 2022 world championship.

Regardless of where his rivals finished a top two finish would do the job for the Gas Gas rider, however he made a shaky start to the race, dropping as far back as seventh on a frantic opening lap.

He was quickly able to work his way back through what was initially a seven-bike lead group, though, as he looked to get close enough to teammate and early race leader Sergio Garcia to put the title beyond doubt.

By Lap 9 the lead group was whittled down to five, local hero Joel Kelso dropping back as Guevara led the first time after working through Garcia, Ayumu Sasaki, Deniz Oncu and Diogo Moreira.

The latter would swiftly fall away from the lead group as well, leaving Guevara, Sasaki, Garcia and Oncu to stage a thrilling battle for the duration of the race.

The title picture continued to change as the top four jostled for position, each leading at some point as both the race and championship went down to the wire.

Ultimately it was a rapid final lap that made the difference, Guevara pulling far enough clear of the pack to win both the race and become world champion.

Oncu finished the race second ahead of Garcia and Sasaki.

Stefano Nepa finished fifth while the battle for sixth between John McPhee and Kelso came down to a dead heat and a photo finish. McPhee was ultimately classified in the position, Kelso forced to settle for a career-best seventh on home soil.

Moreira dropped back to eighth while Dennis Foggia, who came into the race second in the points, was never in the hunt as he battled his way to ninth ahead of Riccardo Rossi.

Full Moto3 race report

Cla Rider Laps Gap Points
1 Spain Izan Guevara 23   25
2 Turkey Deniz Öncü 23 0.345 20
3 Spain Sergio García 23 0.460 16
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki 23 0.560 13
5 Italy Stefano Nepa 23 7.428 11
6 United Kingdom John McPhee 23 7.496 10
7 Brazil Diogo Moreira 23 7.574 9
8 Joel Kelso 23 7.575 8
9 Italy Dennis Foggia 23 16.794 7
10 Italy Riccardo Rossi 23 16.831 6
11 David Muñoz 23 17.066 5
12 Spain Carlos Tatay 23 17.768 4
13 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez 23 17.884 3
14 Spain Xavier Artigas 23 21.354 2
15 Spain Jaume Masia 23 22.414 1
16 Italy Andrea Migno 23 40.095  
17 Japan Kaito Toba 23 41.799  
18 Mexico Adrian Fernandez 23 41.826  
19 France Lorenzo Fellon 23 41.828  
20 Elia Bartolini 23 41.837  
21 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley 23 41.946  
22 Italy Nicola Fabio 23 42.006  
23 Spain Ana Carrasco 23 42.753  
24 Italy Alberto Surra 23 54.640  
  Japan Ryusei Yamanaka 22 1 Lap  
  Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji 21 2 Laps  
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki 18 5 Laps  
  United Kingdom Scott Ogden 12 11 Laps  
  Spain Daniel Holgado 2 21 Laps  
  Japan Taiyo Furusato 2 21 Laps  
The 25-lap Moto2 race saw a dominant showing from Alonso Lopez.

The Boscoscuro rider went into the race with a long lap penalty thanks to his Free Practice 1 clash with Celestino Vietta.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Lopez sprinted in the opening laps as he pulled more than two seconds over Fermin Aldeguer, Tony Arbolino and Augusto Fernandez.

On Lap 4 he was able to serve the long lap penalty and still resume with a lead of over a second.

At that point Aldeguer started to drop back through the field, leaving Arbolino sitting in second place. That was until a high-speed lowside into the Hayshed on Lap 7 sent him tumbling through the gravel and out of the race.

That left Red Bull KTM Ajo teammates Pedro Acosta and Fernandez battling it out for second place with no real pressure from behind.

With chief title rival Ai Ogura mired back outside the Top 10 and struggling for pace, it looked as if Fernandez would cruise to a podium finish and extend his points lead.

That was until Fernandez dropped the front of his KTM at Southern Loop on Lap 16 and slid out of the race.

That left Jake Dixon, who has started down in 14th sitting third, while Ogura went from facing a significant points deficit to Fernandez to leading the championship.

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Out front there was no stopping Lopez, who managed the gap back to Acosta expertly as he ran out the remaining laps.

His final winning margin was 3.5s, while Dixon finished a lonely third a further 6s down the road.

Aldeguer fought back to finish fourth in a tight battle back with Manuel Gonzalez and Jeremy Alcoba. Cameron Beaubier was ahead of that group for much of the race, but dropped back to seventh by the finish.

Somkiat Chantra and title outsider Aaron Canet finished eighth and ninth as Bo Bendsneyder rounded out the Top 10.

Ogura fought his way to 11th, which means he takes a 3.5-point series lead over Fernandez into the final two rounds of the season.

Cla Rider Laps Gap Points
1 Spain Alonso López 25   25
2 Spain Pedro Acosta 25 3.556 20
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon 25 9.583 16
4 Spain Fermin Aldeguer 25 15.745 13
5 Spain Manuel Gonzalez 25 15.775 11
6 Spain Jeremy Alcoba 25 15.892 10
7 United States Cameron Beaubier 25 16.034 9
8 Thailand Somkiat Chantra 25 17.949 8
9 Spain Arón Canet 25 24.817 7
10 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder 25 30.652 6
11 Japan Ai Ogura 25 32.981 5
12 United Kingdom Sam Lowes 25 34.407 4
13 Germany Marcel Schrotter 25 47.584 3
14 Spain Albert Arenas 25 47.608 2
15 Japan Taiga Hada 25 48.028 1
16 Italy Alessandro Zaccone 25 53.827  
17 Spain Marcos Ramirez 25 54.356  
18 United States Sean Dylan Kelly 25 54.637  
  United States Joe Roberts 23    
  Belgium Barry Baltus 17    
  Spain Augusto Fernandez 15    
  Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus 12    
  Czech Republic Filip Salač 10    
  Keminth Kubo 10    
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli 10    
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta 8    
  Italy Tony Arbolino 6    
  Italy Simone Corsi 3    
  Spain Jorge Navarro 3    
