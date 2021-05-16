Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win
Moto2 / Le Mans Race report

French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory

By:

Ajo KTM Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez converted a maiden pole to victory in a tense French Grand Prix as team-mate Remy Gardner held onto his championship lead in second.

French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory

After the preceding Moto3 race was run in damp-but-drying conditions, the Le Mans circuit had dried enough for the 25-lap Moto2 contest to be declared dry.

Marco Bezzecchi jumped poleman Fernandez off the line on the run through the first corners, with Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kalex maintaining third.

Aron Canet demoted Roberts down to third at the Musee hairpin, though the Aspar rider’s race would come to an end at the Chemin aux Boeufs esses moments later.

Bezzecchi was able to open up a lead of over seven tenths on his VR46 Kalex straight away, with Roberts moving ahead of Fernandez on the fourth lap to try and track down the Italian in front.

However, Roberts would crash out at Chemin aux Boeufs on lap five, while Fernandez nailed his run through the chicane to pull of a pass for the lead on Bezzecchi at the Blue esses.

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Behind, championship leader Remy Gardner on the sister Ajo KTM survived contact on the opening lap and steadily worked his way into championship contention.

Gardner’s contact was with Petronas Sprinta’s Xavi Vierge, who would be wiped out by title protagonist Sam Lowes at the Garage Vert double-apex right-hander on the fifth lap.

Fernandez’s lead stayed around the one-second mark through much of the middle part of the race, though once into second team-mate Gardner began to mount some late pressure.

Gardner’s route to second was handed to him on a plate when Bezzecchi ran wide at Garage Vert on lap 19.

Despite the attentions of his team-mate, Fernandez responded emphatically in the closing laps to re-open his lead back up to close to two seconds.

Read Also:

Fernandez would come under no pressure on the final lap on his way to the chequered flag to register his second win of his rookie Moto2 campaign.

Gardner’s championship lead stands at one point after crossing the finish line in second, while Bezzecchi clung onto third despite late grip issues.

Intact GP rookie Tony Arbolino fought his way from 19th to claim a season-best fourth ahead of SAG Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder, while Marcel Schrotter on the other Intact Kalex completed the

top six after a late crash for American Racing’s Cameron Beuabier.

Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura continued the impressive rookie run, as the Japanese rider guided his Kalex to seventh ahead of Jerez winner Fabio Di Giannantonio – the Gresini rider forced to serve a long-lap penalty after contact with Pons’ Hector Garzo on lap seven.

Simone Corsi took his best result of the season in ninth on the MV Agusta, with Jorge Navarro completing the top 10 on his Speed Up machine.

shares
comments
Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win

Previous article

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Le Mans
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory
MOT2

French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory

May 16, 2021
Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win
MOT2

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win

May 2, 2021
Portimao Moto2: Rookie Fernandez scores maiden win as Lowes crashes
MOT2

Portimao Moto2: Rookie Fernandez scores maiden win as Lowes crashes

Apr 18, 2021
Doha Moto2: Lowes keeps Gardner at bay for second successive win
MOT2

Doha Moto2: Lowes keeps Gardner at bay for second successive win

Apr 4, 2021
Qatar Moto2: Lowes dominates as Gresini scores emotional podium
MOT2

Qatar Moto2: Lowes dominates as Gresini scores emotional podium

Mar 28, 2021
More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory
Moto2 Moto2

French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win
Moto2 Moto2

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio claims dominant maiden win

Portimao Moto2: Rookie Fernandez scores maiden win as Lowes crashes
Moto2 Moto2

Portimao Moto2: Rookie Fernandez scores maiden win as Lowes crashes

Doha Moto2: Lowes keeps Gardner at bay for second successive win
Moto2 Moto2

Doha Moto2: Lowes keeps Gardner at bay for second successive win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.