All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Pilet joins Vector Sport for Le Mans 24

Porsche factory driver Patrick Pilet has joined the British Vector Sport squad for the Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship in June. 

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
image

The Frenchman, the GT Le Mans IMSA SportsCar Championship class title winner in 2015 with the German manufacturer, will share Vector’s LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07 with Stephane Richelmi and Ryan Cullen in what will be his 16th start at the French enduro.

Gabriel Aubry, who was part of Vector’s WEC P2 line-up last year, was originally listed in the car but was not expected to be part of the team’s line-up at Le Mans on 15/16 June. 

Aston Martin Formula 1 test and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich races alongside Richelmi and Cullen in the European Le Mans Series but was never part of Vector’s plans for the 24 Hours. 

Vector team boss Gary Holland said: “We are very pleased to welcome Patrick: he is a proven winner and a great addition to the team. 

“His previous experience in both LMP2 and GT will be extremely valuable as we aim for the top step at La Sarthe.”

Holland also thanked Porsche for allowing Pilet, 42, to take up the drive.  

Pilet added: “I am really looking forward to working with the team at Vector Sport. 

#48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Patrick Pilet

#48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Patrick Pilet

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“We have known each other a little while and I am very happy to have the opportunity to work together after trying to do so for some time. 

“Le Mans is my favourite race and I am massively motivated to compete for the win in the super-competitive LMP2 class.”

Le Mans this year will be Pilet’s fifth outing at the wheel of a P2 ORECA in the big race. 

He drove for the IDEC team in 2000-22 before moving to Graff last year. 

Before that he was a stalwart of the Porsche factory GTE Pro squad run by Manthey, racing one of its 911 RSRs every year from 2013. 

IMSA SportsCar Championship regular Romain De Angelis will make his Le Mans debut with the Algarve Pro Racing LMP2 team. 

The Canadian, IMSA GT Daytona champion in 2022 with the Heart of Racing Aston Martin squad, will drive APR’s #25 entry alongside Olli Caldwell and Matthias Kaiser.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What is the motorsport triple crown and who has claimed the feat?
Next article Drugovich joins Action Express Cadillac line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
2024 Le Mans 24 Hours grid finalised

2024 Le Mans 24 Hours grid finalised

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
2024 Le Mans 24 Hours grid finalised
Drugovich joins Action Express Cadillac line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Drugovich joins Action Express Cadillac line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Drugovich joins Action Express Cadillac line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Plus
Plus
WEC
Imola
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Latest news

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms
The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris

Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
By James Newbold
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe