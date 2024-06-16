All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H18: Porsche surges ahead of Toyota as safety car returns

Porsche jumped ahead of Toyota with a well-timed pitstop to take the lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours at the three-quarter mark, as a major crash for Aston Martin brought back the safety car.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

The factory #6 Porsche Penske 963 of Laurens Vanthoor was circulating a few seconds clear of the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID driven by Ryo Hirakawa after 18 hours of racing at Le Mans, with marshals still replacing the barriers at Indianapolis under the caution period.

Heart of Racing driver Daniel Mancinelli was being lapped by the #51 Ferrari LMH car when the Italian lost control of the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 on his own and slammed heavily into the barriers, with his car going airborne and landing upside down on the track.

Mancinelli walked away unscathed from the crash, but the safety car had to be deployed to recover the car and replace the tyre barriers at the inside of the banked left-hander.

The #6 Porsche of Vanthoor was leading the race by 18s when the safety car bunched the field back up, having jumped the #8 Toyota in the previous round of pitstops.

Ironically, it was a crash for the sister #4 Penske car that helped Vanthoor circle into the lead, with the Belgian pitting under a slow zone caused when Felipe Nasr lost the rear-end of his 963 on slick tyres into Indianapolis. The incident put the additional Penske-run IMSA entry out of the race, with Nasr getting out of the car due to heavy damage.

The #8 Toyota had been leading the Hypercar class until that point, with Hirakawa having made a clean restart in the 17th hour after the racing finally resumed after a four-hour safety car period.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Hirakawa had pitted a few laps before Nasr’s off in green conditions, but was still running a comfortable second ahead of the sister #7 car driven by Nyck de Vries.

De Vries was the first Hypercar runner to switch to slick tyres as he was already due to make a pitstop, having been running out of kilter with its rivals. However, that also meant that he had to return to the pitlane under the safety car for more fuel and dropped down the order.

The #2 Cadillac was the main beneficiary as Earl Bamber assumed third place, but he is yet to complete his pitstop. Fourth place is being held by the #5 Porsche of Frederic Makowiecki, who fended off Robert Shwartzman in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari before the safety car period.

The #50 Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco was running right behind the duo and continues to hold sixth, ahead of the #7 Toyota now driven by de Vries’ team-mate Kamui Kobayashi.

The LMP2 class featured a number of changes in the last three hours, as the order shuffled during every pitstop phase.

At the end of hour 18, Ben Barnicoat was back in front in the #183 AF Corse ORECA, ahead of the #22 United Autosports car now driven by Oliver Jarvis.

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-SeriesR: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Scott Dixon, #183 AF Corse Oreca 07: Gibson: Francois Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-SeriesR: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Scott Dixon, #183 AF Corse Oreca 07: Gibson: Francois Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Vector Sport also made headways after putting platinum-rated Patrick Pilet in the car, while the #37 Cool Racing dropped to fourth as Lorenzo Fluxa took over.

In LMGT3, the class-leading #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R dropped out of contention with gearbox issues, as Klaus Bachler brought the car into the garage shortly after the race went green again. It took 24 minutes for the German squad to fix the problem, which meant it lost five laps and in the lower regions of the top 20.

The sister #91 Manthey EMA Porsche of Richard Lietz took over the baton from Bachler, but dropped to third late in the 18th hour after making a pitstop.

That put Gregoire Saucy ahead in the #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3, ahead of the #87 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth.

2024 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hour 18 results

POS # STATUS CLASS MANUF. TEAM DRIVER   CAR T LAPS GAPS INT LAST BEST SPD PITS
1 6 RUN Hypercar H
Porsche
 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT VANTHOOR Laurens
Porsche 963#6
 
Porsche 963
-
 221 - - 7:31.491 3:29.566 333.89 20
2 8 RUN Hypercar H
Toyota
 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING HIRAKAWA Ryo
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid#8
 
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
-
 221 1.386 1.386 7:31.546 3:29.519 339.12 20
3 2 RUN Hypercar H
Cadillac
 CADILLAC RACING BAMBER Earl
Cadillac V-Series.R#2
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
-
 221 2:25.244 2:24.266 7:31.886 3:30.377 337.01 20
4 5 RUN Hypercar H
Porsche
 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT MAKOWIECKI Frédéric
Porsche 963#5
 
Porsche 963
-
 221 2:26.548 1.304 7:31.945 3:30.825 335.96 16
5 83 RUN Hypercar H
Ferrari
 AF CORSE SHWARTZMAN Robert
Ferrari 499P#83
 
Ferrari 499P
-
 221 2:30.160 3.612 7:29.350 3:29.922 341.26 19
6 50 RUN Hypercar H
Ferrari
 FERRARI AF CORSE FUOCO Antonio
Ferrari 499P#50
 
Ferrari 499P
-
 221 2:31.051 0.891 7:29.298 3:29.208 339.12 19
7 7 OUT Hypercar H
Toyota
 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING KOBAYASHI Kamui
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid#7
 
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
-
 221 2:35.656 4.605 7:25.517 3:29.802 344.52 23
8 12 RUN Hypercar H
Porsche
 HERTZ TEAM JOTA NATO Norman
Porsche 963#12
 
Porsche 963
-
 220 4:29.952 1 lap 7:31.033 3:30.663 342.34 19
9 38 RUN Hypercar H
Porsche
 HERTZ TEAM JOTA BUTTON Jenson
Porsche 963#38
 
Porsche 963
-
 220 4:32.016 2.064 7:31.071 3:29.899 335.96 21
10 3 RUN Hypercar H
Cadillac
 CADILLAC RACING DIXON Scott
Cadillac V-Series.R#3
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
-
 220 4:37.587 5.136 7:31.184 3:30.325 334.92 20
11 51 RUN Hypercar H
Ferrari
 FERRARI AF CORSE CALADO James
Ferrari 499P#51
 
Ferrari 499P
-
 220 4:42.003 8.593 9:48.632 3:29.635 340.19 21
12 19 RUN Hypercar H
Lamborghini
 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX CALDARELLI Andrea
Lamborghini SC63#19
 
Lamborghini SC63
-
 219 2 laps 1 lap 7:31.961 3:31.091 338.06 18
13 94 RUN Hypercar H
PEUGEOT
 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES DI RESTA Paul
Peugeot 9X8#94
 
Peugeot 9X8
-
 219 4:32.928 4.411 7:30.744 3:31.701 343.43 22
14 311 RUN Hypercar H
Cadillac
 WHELEN CADILLAC RACING DERANI Luis Felipe
Cadillac V-Series.R#311
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
-
 219 4:33.988 0.827 7:30.764 3:30.717 335.96 19
15 93 RUN Hypercar H
PEUGEOT
 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES MÜLLER Nico
Peugeot 9X8#93
 
Peugeot 9X8
-
 219 4:35.201 1.213 7:30.555 3:31.130 341.26 21
16 63 RUN Hypercar H
Lamborghini
 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX MORTARA Edoardo
Lamborghini SC63#63
 
Lamborghini SC63
-
 219 1 lap 3:04.674 7:32.215 3:30.730 334.92 18
17 99 IN Hypercar H
Porsche
 PROTON COMPETITION JANI Neel
Porsche 963#99
 
Porsche 963
-
 216 5 laps 3 laps 7:32.257 3:30.311 334.92 21
18 11 RUN Hypercar H
Isotta Fraschini
 ISOTTA FRASCHINI VERNAY Jean-Karl
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C#11
 
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
-
 215 7:26.811 1 lap 7:31.555 3:33.165 341.26 22
19 4 STOP Hypercar H
Porsche
 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT NASR Felipe
Porsche 963#4
 
Porsche 963
-
 211 10 laps 4 laps 3:59.082 3:30.994 344.52 24
20 183 RUN LM P2 P/A   AF CORSE BARNICOAT Ben
Oreca 07 - Gibson#183
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 211 2:23.796 45:22.724 7:30.709 3:38.364 314.48 21
21 22 RUN LM P2   UNITED AUTOSPORTS JARVIS Oliver
Oreca 07 - Gibson#22
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 210 11 laps 1 lap 7:31.441 3:38.284 318.18 21
22 10 RUN LM P2   VECTOR SPORT PILET Patrick
Oreca 07 - Gibson#10
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 210 4:43.506 9.419 9:45.024 3:39.240 316.32 24
23 37 RUN LM P2   COOL RACING FLUXA Lorenzo
Oreca 07 - Gibson#37
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 210 4:46.661 3.155 9:49.494 3:39.192 318.18 22
24 34 RUN LM P2   INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION SMIECHOWSKI Jakub
Oreca 07 - Gibson#34
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 210 2.774 2:57.631 10:09.545 3:39.309 317.24 22
25 28 RUN LM P2   IDEC SPORT VAN UITERT Job
Oreca 07 - Gibson#28
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 210 3.480 0.706 10:21.951 3:38.890 320.06 23
26 14 RUN LM P2 P/A   AO BY TF DELÉTRAZ Louis
Oreca 07 - Gibson#14
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 209 12 laps 1 lap 7:31.082 3:38.316 317.24 20
27 33 RUN LM P2 P/A   DKR ENGINEERING HÖRR Laurents
Oreca 07 - Gibson#33
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 209 11 laps 2:59.426 7:32.014 3:40.774 317.24 23
28 25 RUN LM P2   ALGARVE PRO RACING CALDWELL Olli
Oreca 07 - Gibson#25
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 208 12 laps 1 lap 7:31.594 3:38.378 319.12 21
29 65 RUN LM P2 P/A   PANIS RACING BECHE Mathias
Oreca 07 - Gibson#65
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 208 13 laps 2:31.675 7:29.416 3:38.517 319.12 26
30 47 RUN LM P2 P/A   COOL RACING VESTI Frederik
Oreca 07 - Gibson#47
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 205 16 laps 3 laps 7:31.024 3:38.888 316.32 21
31 24 RUN LM P2   NIELSEN RACING SIMPSON Kyffin
Oreca 07 - Gibson#24
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 205 2:23.072 5:21.969 7:31.406 3:39.004 319.12 22
32 85 RUN LMGT3
Lamborghini
 IRON DAMES GATTING Michelle
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2#85
 
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
-
 199 22 laps 6 laps 7:31.420 4:00.546 294.77 18
33 59 RUN LMGT3
McLaren
 UNITED AUTOSPORTS SAUCY Grégoire
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo#59
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
-
 199 4:36.420 1.830 7:30.762 3:59.661 292.38 21
34 87 RUN LMGT3
Lexus
 AKKODIS ASP TEAM HAWKSWORTH Jack
Lexus RC F LMGT3#87
 
Lexus RC F LMGT3
-
 199 4:37.388 0.968 7:30.658 3:59.064 295.57 20
35 91 RUN LMGT3
Porsche
 MANTHEY EMA LIETZ Richard
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3#91
 
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
-
 199 4:38.792 1.404 7:29.459 3:57.435 299.67 20
36 31 RUN LMGT3
BMW
 TEAM WRT GELAEL Sean
BMW M4 LMGT3#31
 
BMW M4 LMGT3
-
 199 4:41.206 2.414 7:27.811 3:58.663 294.77 20
37 95 RUN LMGT3
McLaren
 UNITED AUTOSPORTS SATO Marino
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo#95
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
-
 199 4.636 3:04.558 10:25.466 3:59.736 296.38 20
38 78 RUN LMGT3
Lexus
 AKKODIS ASP TEAM VAN DER LINDE Kelvin
Lexus RC F LMGT3#78
 
Lexus RC F LMGT3
-
 199 5.203 0.567 10:10.425 4:00.236 287.71 22
39 88 RUN LMGT3
Ford
 PROTON COMPETITION RODA Giorgio
Ford Mustang LMGT3#88
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
-
 199 6.142 0.939 10:25.800 3:59.224 295.57 21
40 44 RUN LMGT3
Ford
 PROTON COMPETITION MIES Christopher
Ford Mustang LMGT3#44
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
-
 199 2:27.350 2:22.436 7:29.507 3:59.602 291.59 20
41 86 RUN LMGT3
Ferrari
 GR RACING SERRA Daniel
Ferrari 296 LMGT3#86
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
-
 198 23 laps 1 lap 7:31.479 3:58.466 295.57 20
42 55 RUN LMGT3
Ferrari
 VISTA AF CORSE MANN Simon
Ferrari 296 LMGT3#55
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
-
 198 4:44.307 20.861 9:52.599 3:58.870 295.57 22
43 777 RUN LMGT3
Aston Martin
 D'STATION RACING BASTARD Erwan
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3#777
 
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
-
 198 1.520 2:57.408 7:30.395 3:59.215 288.48 20
44 155 RUN LMGT3
Ferrari
 SPIRIT OF RACE TAYLOR Jordan
Ferrari 296 LMGT3#155
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
-
 198 2:29.525 2:28.265 7:29.026 3:57.429 290.03 19
45 82 RUN LMGT3
CORVETTE
 TF SPORT JUNCADELLA Daniel
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R#82
 
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
-
 197 24 laps 1 lap 7:30.069 3:58.539 293.97 20
46 27 STOP LMGT3
Aston Martin
 HEART OF RACING TEAM MANCINELLI Daniel
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3#27
 
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
-
 196 25 laps 1 lap 5:09.306 3:58.793 289.25 17
47 70 RUN LMGT3
McLaren
 INCEPTION RACING IRIBE Brendan
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo#70
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
-
 195 26 laps 28:06.433 7:31.524 3:58.209 291.59 21
48 92 RUN LMGT3
Porsche
 MANTHEY PURERXCING BACHLER Klaus
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3#92
 
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
-
 194 27 laps 1 lap 9:44.739 3:58.075 292.38 21
49 81 RUN LMGT3
CORVETTE
 TF SPORT EASTWOOD Charlie
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R#81
 
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
-
 191 30 laps 3 laps 4:20.475 3:59.755 290.03 21
50 60 OUT LMGT3
Lamborghini
 IRON LYNX SCHIAVONI Claudio
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2#60
 
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
-
 186 35 laps 4 laps 7:37.821 3:58.910 294.77 18
51 23 RUN LM P2 P/A   UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA ALBUQUERQUE Filipe
Oreca 07 - Gibson#23
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 186 7:25.226 2:44.817 7:31.282 3:39.039 318.18 23
52 77 RUN LMGT3
Ford
 PROTON COMPETITION ROBICHON Zacharie
Ford Mustang LMGT3#77
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
-
 146 75 laps 40 laps 7:31.436 3:57.562 293.97 15
53 20 IN Hypercar H
BMW
 BMW M TEAM WRT VAN DER LINDE Sheldon
BMW M HYBRID V8#20
 
BMW M HYBRID V8
-
 92 129 laps 54 laps 4:01.774 3:31.115 338.06 10
54 45 Ret LM P2 P/A   CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR BRAUN Colin
Oreca 07 - Gibson#45
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 149 72 laps 0.000 3:51.309 3:39.091 317.24 16
55 66 Ret LMGT3
Ferrari
 JMW MOTORSPORT YOLUC Salih
Ferrari 296 LMGT3#66
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
-
 112 108 laps 36 laps 4:26.952 3:58.162 291.59 14
56 30 STOP LM P2 P/A   DUQUEINE TEAM SIMMENAUER Jean-Baptiste
Oreca 07 - Gibson#30
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 112 109 laps 0.000 4:30.635 3:39.099 318.18 14
57 46 STOP LMGT3
BMW
 TEAM WRT AL HARTHY Ahmad
BMW M4 LMGT3#46
 
BMW M4 LMGT3
-
 109 112 laps 3 laps 5:51.684 3:59.663 295.57 10
58 15 STOP Hypercar H
BMW
 BMW M TEAM WRT VANTHOOR Dries
BMW M HYBRID V8#15
 
BMW M HYBRID V8
-
 102 119 laps 6 laps 4:00.411 3:29.517 341.26 10
59 36 Ret Hypercar H
Alpine
 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM LAPIERRE Nicolas
Alpine A424#36
 
Alpine A424
-
 88 133 laps 14 laps 5:06.414 3:30.577 340.19 10
60 9 STOP LM P2   PROTON COMPETITION RIED Jonas
Oreca 07 - Gibson#9
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
-
 86 135 laps 1 lap 3:45.151 3:38.781 315.39 10
61 35 STOP Hypercar H
Alpine
 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM HABSBURG Ferdinand
Alpine A424#35
 
Alpine A424
-
 75 146 laps 11 laps 3:32.320 3:30.848 338.06 8
62 54 STOP LMGT3
Ferrari
 VISTA AF CORSE FLOHR Thomas
Ferrari 296 LMGT3#54
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
-
 30 191 laps 45 laps 4:03.825 3:59.650 294.77 3

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Le Mans 24h, H15: Heavy rain neutralises race behind safety car
Next article Le Mans 24h, H21: Cadillac, Toyota, Ferrari battle it out for the win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"

Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari survives late drama to score back-to-back wins

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari survives late drama to score back-to-back wins

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari survives late drama to score back-to-back wins
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"

Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory

"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory
Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"

Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"
Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe