Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1
Toyota took the lead in the opening hour of the Le Mans 24 Hours ahead of Ferrari, as one of Cadillac's Hypercars suffered an early crash.
It was the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID of Sebastien Buemi that held the advantage over the #51 Ferrari of James Calado at the end of a first hour of action at the Circuit de la Sarthe interrupted by a safety car period following a crash for the Action Express Racing-entered Cadillac.
Jack Aitken appeared to simply lose control of the third-string #311 V-Series.R exiting the first chicane, suffering significant front-left damage, although he was able to wrestle the car back to the pits.
At the head of the field, the two Toyotas of Buemi and Mike Conway were both able to pick off Calado's Ferrari to move into second and third places, and Buemi was soon challenging the pole-sitting #50 499P of Nicklas Nielsen for the lead.
Buemi made the pass on Nielsen just before Indianapolis on the opening lap before the race was neutralised for Aitken's crash.
The first-ever drop back procedure was performed, with numerous LMP2 and GTE Am runners - as well as the customer Jota Porsche 963 - all took the chance to make early pitstops.
When the race resumed, Buemi quickly gapped Nielsen, despite having complained about struggling with his brake regen under the safety car, while Conway was able to pick off the Danish driver for second, again at Indianapolis.
But Conway in the #7 Toyota was soon coming under pressure from both Ferraris, and Nielsen was able to ease his way back into second heading into Mulsanne corner after 53 minutes.
Nielsen dived into the pits at the end of that lap for his first stop, temporarily putting Conway back into second before he was passed by the sister Ferrari of Calado at the first chicane.
At the end of the first hour, Buemi was 4.6s ahead of Calado, with Conway a further 1.4s back in third.
Felipe Nasr was fourth in the best of the Porsches, although the Brazilian picked up a warning for making contact with Buemi's Toyota at the very first corner.
The Brazilian's team-mates Laurens Vanthoor and Michael Christensen ran fifth and sixth ahead of the Chip Ganassi run-Cadillac of Earl Bamber and Peugeot's pair of 9X8s, Paul di Resta leading Nico Muller.
One of the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs, the #708 car, went a lap down in the early stages after a suffering an oil leak before the race even started.
In LMP2, poleman Paul-Loup Chatin maintained the lead at the wheel of his IDEC Sport ORECA.
Robert Kubica moved up from third to second in the best of the WRT cars, while Reshad de Gerus was briefly third in his COOL Racing entry before pitting just before the end of the first hour.
That promoted Pietro Fittipaldi, who had started second in the Jota ORECA, back up to third.
The #63 Prema car of Daniil Kvyat had held second at the safety car restart, but dropped to the rear of the field after being summoned to the pits to fix a tail light.
In GTE, the pole-winning Corvette Racing car of Nicky Catsburg was among the majority of cars to pit under the safety car.
Among those to stay out was the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of Davide Rigon, who held the advantage at the one-hour mark over the AO Racing Porsche 911 RSR 19 of Matteo Cairoli.
The Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car, started by Mike Rockenfeller, ran 35th overall, ahead of the entire GTE Am field.
Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3 Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3
Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans
Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans
Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint
Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1 Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.