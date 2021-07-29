Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial
Le Mans News

Kovalainen's Le Mans debut scuppered by SUPER GT clash

By:

Ex-Formula 1 racer Heikki Kovalainen says he's disappointed that the rescheduling of the Suzuka SUPER GT round has prevented him from making his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this year.

Kovalainen's Le Mans debut scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Kovalainen had been planning to take part in the French endurance classic with the HubAuto Racing team, having taken part in the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours with the Taiwanese squad.

The Finn was even listed as being as one of the drivers of HubAuto's GTE Pro class Porsche 911 RSR-19 on one version of the official entry list alongside Nick Cassidy and Dries Vanthoor.

By then however it was clear that Kovalainen could no longer take part because SUPER GT had rescheduled its Suzuka round - originally set for late May - to the same August weekend as Le Mans.

With Kovalainen's SUPER GT commitments for the SARD Toyota squad taking priority, the 39-year-old has had to put his Le Mans ambitions on ice for now.

"It’s of course disappointing, I was really looking forward to it," Kovalainen told Autosport. "I know the HubAuto guys well, the chief engineer [Phil di Fazio] is my old engineer from British Formula 3 [in 2002].

"Unfortunately it didn’t work out. I always told the team that SUPER GT is the priority, so if something happened, even if it’s at the last minute, I have to cancel. Luckily it happened early enough, so there was never any discussion [about racing or not], they understood it perfectly well.

"It would be nice to do Le Mans one day in a prototype, and it would have been good to get a feel for it in a GT, but it wasn’t meant to be."

Kovalainen raced for HubAuto in the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours, sharing a Ferrari 488 GT3 with Cassidy and Nick Foster

Kovalainen raced for HubAuto in the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours, sharing a Ferrari 488 GT3 with Cassidy and Nick Foster

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Asked whether he will target making his Le Mans debut next season, Kovalainen indicated that his plans for 2022 are still far from being decided.

"I haven’t made any plans for next season," he said. "I would like do more rallying, either here in Japan or somewhere else, with the WRC2 car.

"But other than that I haven’t really thought about it. I haven't spoken to anyone about SUPER GT or WEC or anything else, so we'll see."

Of HubAuto's originally-planned line-up, only Vanthoor has been able to take up his seat, as Cassidy was also finally ruled out by a clash between the Le Mans test day on 15 August and the Berlin Formula E season finale.

As a gold-rated driver and Le Mans rookie, Envision Virgin Racing man Cassidy was obliged to take part in the test day in order to be able to race. Platinum-rated drivers do not face this requirement.

HubAuto finally settled on Maxime Martin and Alvaro Parente to partner Vanthoor in its Porsche, one of two non-factory 911s in the GTE Pro class.

shares
comments
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Previous article

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

18 h
3
MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

18 h
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow makes MotoGP return to replace injured Morbidelli

23 h
5
Formula 1

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer

17 h
Latest news
Kovalainen's Le Mans debut scuppered by SUPER GT clash
LM

Kovalainen's Le Mans debut scuppered by SUPER GT clash

17m
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Jul 24, 2021
Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies aged 84
LM

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies aged 84

Jul 22, 2021
Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out
LM

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out

Jul 22, 2021
What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?
ESPT

What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?

Jul 21, 2021
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

Heikki Kovalainen More
Heikki Kovalainen
Ex-F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen says he was too "loyal" to Caterham
Formula 1

Ex-F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen says he was too "loyal" to Caterham

Kovalainen shows he is no Badoer Plus
Formula 1

Kovalainen shows he is no Badoer

Why Kovalainen got the Lotus drive Plus
Formula 1

Why Kovalainen got the Lotus drive

Trending Today

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Crutchlow makes MotoGP return to replace injured Morbidelli
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow makes MotoGP return to replace injured Morbidelli

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?

Latest news

Kovalainen's Le Mans debut scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Kovalainen's Le Mans debut scuppered by SUPER GT clash

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies aged 84
Le Mans Le Mans

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies aged 84

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out
Le Mans Le Mans

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.