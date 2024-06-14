All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Le Mans

Bourdais denies celebrating Le Mans pole prematurely

Sebastien Bourdais has explained he didn't celebrate a Le Mans 24 Hours pole position prematurely, despite scenes of joy in his camp before a red-flagged Hyperpole was restarted.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais

Thursday's decisive qualifying session, gathering the top eight cars from each category, was interrupted with just under eight minutes remaining on the clock, due to Dries Vanthoor crashing out at the wheel of the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 at Indianapolis corner.

At that time, Sebastien Bourdais had provisionally set the fastest time with the #3 Cadillac V-Series.R, a 3m24.816s. During the red flag, seconds before the session was restarted, members of the Chip Ganassi-run factory team – which usually operates the car in the IMSA Sportscar Championship – were seen celebrating around their driver, whose father Patrick looked particularly elated.

Patrick Bourdais with Cadillac Racing team members

Patrick Bourdais with Cadillac Racing team members

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

However, as it turned out, not only the session was restarted, but Bourdais's reference was beaten by Alex Lynn in the sister #2 Cadillac – a full-season World Endurance Championship entrant – as well as Kevin Estre. The #6 factory Penske Porsche's driver took pole position for the WEC's most prestigious race with a 3m24.634s marker.

When Autosport asked Bourdais if he actually was celebrating, the Le Mans native replied: "No. If anything, I was telling everyone: 'There are seven minutes and 40 seconds left, I don't know why you're here asking me for pictures.'

"That's quite funny, because when we weren't on pole, nobody was there anymore. It was funny, but it's quite typical from the press."

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Bourdais explained that he would have liked to go back out on track for a final attempt, but a combination of extending his initial run and the red flag interrupting his second outing preventing him from doing so.

"We had planned enough fuel to do two and two [laps]," he added. "Because the in-lap was faster during the first run, we kept pushing as there was a risk of rain and there were a few drops already, so you didn't really know what was going to happen. That third lap of the first run was three or four tenths faster, so we kept going until the end.

"Unfortunately, as you're not allowed to refuel during Hyperpole, this left us with just one lap for the second attempt, but the red flag happened…

"I don't think I could have got a better time in one lap on the second run, but we were going to try anyway, and the red flag was completely detrimental to us in that regard. We couldn't have done another outlap, a flying lap and hoped to be fine. That's how it was."

Bourdais and team-mates Scott Dixon and Renger van der Zande will start the race from second place on Saturday, with the #2 Cadillac taking a five-place penalty due to Earl Bamber's crash with the #31 BMW LMGT3 car at the previous Spa-Francorchamps WEC round.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen already "contacted" by teams over future Le Mans effort
Next article 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads Porsche, BMW in tight FP3

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads Porsche, BMW in tight FP3

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads Porsche, BMW in tight FP3
Like "driving on black ice" – Why drivers may look like 'idiots' at cold Le Mans

Like "driving on black ice" – Why drivers may look like 'idiots' at cold Le Mans

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Like "driving on black ice" – Why drivers may look like 'idiots' at cold Le Mans
Vanthoor made the difference for ‘unexpected' BMW provisional Le Mans pole

Vanthoor made the difference for ‘unexpected' BMW provisional Le Mans pole

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vanthoor made the difference for ‘unexpected' BMW provisional Le Mans pole
Sébastien Bourdais
More from
Sébastien Bourdais
Bourdais: Resurfaced Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Bourdais: Resurfaced Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

IMSA
Laguna Seca
Bourdais: Resurfaced Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”
Top 10: The F1 feeder series kings who were overlooked the following year

Top 10: The F1 feeder series kings who were overlooked the following year

FIA F2
Top 10: The F1 feeder series kings who were overlooked the following year
Bourdais added to Ganassi Cadillac roster for WEC Qatar

Bourdais added to Ganassi Cadillac roster for WEC Qatar

WEC
Losail
Bourdais added to Ganassi Cadillac roster for WEC Qatar
Chip Ganassi Racing
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Lundqvist: “Crazy” maiden IndyCar pole sparks British F3 memories

Lundqvist: “Crazy” maiden IndyCar pole sparks British F3 memories

IndyCar
Road America
Lundqvist: “Crazy” maiden IndyCar pole sparks British F3 memories
IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden crashes

IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden crashes

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden crashes
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Martin Truex Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup after 2024 season

Martin Truex Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup after 2024 season

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martin Truex Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup after 2024 season
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?

Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?

LM Le Mans
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?

Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Plus
Plus
LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe