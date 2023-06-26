Subscribe
Previous / Button: NASCAR can capitalise on Le Mans buzz with European race
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andy Wallace is the special guest on the latest Autosport Podcast discussing the greatest sportscars never to race at the endurance classic.

The race winning Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-9 LM of Jan Lammers (NED), Johnny Dumfries (John Colum Crichton-Stuart, Earl of Dumfries) (GBR) and Andy Wallace (GBR)

Wallace is one of just 17 drivers to have made more than 20 appearances in the world's most famous sportscar race, which he won at the first attempt in 1988 for Jaguar alongside Jan Lammers and Johnny Dumfries in the TWR-built XJR-9.

He joins host Martyn Lee, Autosport's chief editor Kevin Turner and Autosport Plus editor James Newbold to recall that famous victory, as well as several notable Le Mans moments from his 21 race starts.

These include his near miss in 1990 with the XJR-12, racing for Toyota against the all-conquering Peugeot in the final days of Group C, Audi's first unsuccessful attempt at Le Mans in 1999 and his time with the revived Bentley project that went on to win in 2003.

Wallace also lends his insight into some of the great sportscars that never raced at Le Mans, including the Eagle-Toyota MKIII that conquered the IMSA GTP championship in its previous guise and 1991 world championship-winning Jaguar XJR-14.

You can read that full feature here.

shares
comments

Button: NASCAR can capitalise on Le Mans buzz with European race

Latest news

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Autosport Staff

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
James Newbold

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Autosport Staff

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe