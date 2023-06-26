Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andy Wallace is the special guest on the latest Autosport Podcast discussing the greatest sportscars never to race at the endurance classic.
Wallace is one of just 17 drivers to have made more than 20 appearances in the world's most famous sportscar race, which he won at the first attempt in 1988 for Jaguar alongside Jan Lammers and Johnny Dumfries in the TWR-built XJR-9.
He joins host Martyn Lee, Autosport's chief editor Kevin Turner and Autosport Plus editor James Newbold to recall that famous victory, as well as several notable Le Mans moments from his 21 race starts.
These include his near miss in 1990 with the XJR-12, racing for Toyota against the all-conquering Peugeot in the final days of Group C, Audi's first unsuccessful attempt at Le Mans in 1999 and his time with the revived Bentley project that went on to win in 2003.
Wallace also lends his insight into some of the great sportscars that never raced at Le Mans, including the Eagle-Toyota MKIII that conquered the IMSA GTP championship in its previous guise and 1991 world championship-winning Jaguar XJR-14.
You can read that full feature here.
