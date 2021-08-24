Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

By:

Alpine WEC principal Philippe Sinault said his Hypercar team has "no reason to be disappointed" after finishing last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours in third behind both Toyotas.

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Alpine, which entered a Signatech-run grandfathered LMP1 car against Toyota's all-new Hypercars, was quick in spells but proved no match against the might of Toyota, which took a fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

However, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao comfortably defeated the remaining Hypercar opposition from Glickenhaus to take a first French overall podium since Peugeot in 2011.

At a wet start Lapierre spun out at Indianapolis, which dropped the Frenchman down to 17th. But soon enough he and teammates recovered to third as the track dried up, a position they held into the evening.

Before midnight, Vaxiviere then lost four minutes by going off the track at the first Mulsanne chicane, which dropped it behind the #708 Glickenhaus, but on Sunday morning the trio sealed a podium finish four laps behind the winning #7 Toyota of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley, #36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley, #36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: Paul Foster

 

Realising in advance the team would "need a perfect race" to have a chance of beating Toyota, Alpine and Signatech team boss Sinault admitted his outfit had "no reason to be disappointed" with the result.

"As I stood in blue on the podium, I realised that this is such a great story," he said.

"While victory would have been fantastic to reinforce the legend of Alpine and Le Mans, we have no reason to be disappointed.

"It is an excellent result, achieved after an extremely difficult and tricky race.

"We are a small team with only one car. We can't afford to make any mistakes and we came very close to throwing it all away during the night.

"We quickly realised that we could not match the level of performance of the winners and we focused all of our attention on this important podium for all the people who support us."

Read Also:

Alpine's 37-year-old ace Lapierre, who previously finished third overall in 2014 with Toyota and has four wins in LMP2 to his name - three with Signatech Alpine - conceded there was not much more his team could have done.

"Obviously, we expected [to finish] a bit higher but to be honest there's not much more we could have done.

"Toyota was just stronger than us. We have to accept it, we will work harder to come back stronger.

"But for sure third position, for the first time we are entering in the hypercar category, it's pretty amazing.

"It was a faultless race from the whole team, so we can be proud of it."

shares
comments
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Previous article

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

21 h
2
Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

16 h
3
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

39 min
5
MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

19 h
Latest news
Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium
LM

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

4m
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
LM

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

17 h
TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race
LM

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

17 h
Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
LM

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

19 h
Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight
LM

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight

20 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
Aug 22, 2021

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
Aug 22, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Trending Today

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race
Le Mans Le Mans

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.