Subscribe
Previous / Archive: When Le Mans made its most controversial change
Le Mans News

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Honda’s US motorsport arm believes that its Acura ARX-06 is “quite ready” to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours, but there are no plans yet to take it there.

Charles Bradley
By:
Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

The ORECA-chassised Acura has been the standout car in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, although crashes have blunted its race results since scoring a 1-2 finish in the Daytona 24 Hours.

Built to LMDh regulations, it has regularly outpaced rivals Cadillac and Porsche that will race at this year’s centenary Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

But the situation is clouded by Acura being an American-only brand, and although the US-based Honda Performance Development concern has strong ties to its Japanese parent company, only Honda Motor Co can sign-off any international activity at F1, MotoGP or Le Mans level.

When asked if he was frustrated by not taking the ARX-06 to Le Mans this year, HPD president David Salters replied: “Yes and no. I think we’re quite ready. It [Le Mans] is a different animal, so we’d need to learn that. You never know where you’re going to be.

“Of course, we’d all love to go, who wouldn’t? But we’re here to look after the US so let’s do a reasonable job of that first. It’s what pays the bills! We’ve got to get to grips with these cars. 

“We speak with our Honda Motor colleagues in Japan, they’re quite interested – they love what we are doing – but because it’s global, it’s out of our remit.

“So, it’s what works for Honda Motor, it’s got to be coherent, but it’s in discussion. It’s a big picture thing, it’s up to them to sort out.”

Acura won the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours with Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian

Acura won the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours with Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Salters says that the car’s strong showing at Daytona and Sebring – which makes up over half of the IMSA season’s race-running time – gives him confidence that the ARX-06 would be well suited to the arduous challenges of Le Mans.

“This car can do 24 hours, which is point number one for endurance racing,” he said. “And it’s not slow – we’ve made a good car, because we put a lot of effort into it.

“One of the things I’m most proud about that car is that it sailed through 24 hours at the first attempt. Brand new powertrain, chassis, electronics and hybrid system. As an engineer, that’s what gives me the most satisfaction. It wasn’t a case of touring around, and look at the first hour of Sebring, that was like a sprint race!

“You want to go and do well, we’ve built knowledge with this car, but who knows? We haven’t quite got that far. We need to do it at the right time, when we’re ready to do a good job for Honda or Acura. Part of me wants to go, but the engineer in me sees that we’ve still got a lot to do here.

“If we go, we do it properly.”

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron, #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron, #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

When asked if he envied Porsche Penske Motorsport, which runs two 963s in WEC along with a pair of cars in IMSA, Salters replied: “Right now, I don’t envy them. Hats off to them, they’re doing a good job because just getting the cars to the grid was not easy with the supply chain issues [that all teams suffered with the LMDh common components].

“Any new car is hard and these are like an LMP1 car underneath. It just doesn’t cost $100million any more. And they’re trying to make a fleet of them, which is quite hard.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Archive: When Le Mans made its most controversial change
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

General

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Taylor explains calamitous pitstop that led to fateful IMSA Long Beach charge

Taylor explains calamitous pitstop that led to fateful IMSA Long Beach charge

IMSA
Long Beach

Taylor explains calamitous pitstop that led to fateful IMSA Long Beach charge Taylor explains calamitous pitstop that led to fateful IMSA Long Beach charge

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023 Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

LM Le Mans

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe