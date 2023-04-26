Subscribe
Previous / Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller Next / Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet
IMSA News

Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller will campaign the first customer example of Porsche's 963 LMDh in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, joining JDC-Miller Motorsports for the remainder of 2023.

James Newbold
By:
Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Former Porsche factory driver Rockenfeller, who set a distance record that still stands on his way to Le Mans victory in 2010 aboard Audi's R15-plus, will race the 2021 Sebring 12 Hour-winning team's newly-delivered car from the 12-14 May Laguna Seca round onwards.

He will share with 19-year-old Dutchman Tijmen van der Helm, who finished fourth in the LMP2 class on his Le Mans debut in 2022 and raced with JDC's LMP3 arm in the opening IMSA rounds of 2023 at Daytona and Sebring.

A third driver for the remaining endurance races at Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans will be announced at a later date.

“I am excited to be part of this team and the Porsche 963 project!” said Rockenfeller, who will race at Le Mans this year as part of the Garage 56 NASCAR initiative with a Hendrick Motorsports-run Chevrolet Camaro.

“Starting our GTP season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the fourth round of the season is going to be a challenge.

“I am confident the JDC-Miller Motorsports team is on a very steep learning curve and will compete with the GTP teams very quickly.

“So very happy to see my name back on a Porsche.”

Matt Campbell, Porsche 963 LMDh customer

Matt Campbell, Porsche 963 LMDh customer

Photo by: Porsche

Rockenfeller had a short affiliation with the Weissach marque before embarking on 15 seasons with Audi that yielded the 2013 DTM title and 2008 Le Mans Series LMP1 crown.

The 39-year-old won the Nurburgring 24 Hours as part of a factory Manthey Racing line-up in 2006 and won the FIA GT championship's GT2 division with GruppeM Racing the year before.

Team-mate van der Helm said “it does not really matter that we start a bit later in the season” and stated his belief that JDC-Miller “can maximise every opportunity we will get”.

“Going to the Laguna race with a brand-new car will be tough, but I have no doubt that we will be competitive as a team,” he said.

“I look forward to the challenge and opportunity!”

Team boss John Church added that the line-up “represents a balance of youth and experience and features a tremendous amount of on-track success”.

“This pairing combined with the Porsche 963 will allow us to compete for wins in IMSA,” he said.

Porsche achieved its first win with the 963 last time out at Long Beach with Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet's factory Penske-run machine.

Porsche shook down the first customer 963 chassis at its testing facility last week with factory driver Matt Campbell, and both have now been delivered to teams with Jota Sport set to debut its machine in this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship round.

shares
comments

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Archive: When Le Mans made its most controversial change

Archive: When Le Mans made its most controversial change

Le Mans
Peugeot livery uneil

Archive: When Le Mans made its most controversial change Archive: When Le Mans made its most controversial change

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

More
Mike Rockenfeller
Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit

IMSA

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit

Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return

Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return

DTM

Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return Van der Linde faces "difficult situation" with Rast's DTM return

Rockenfeller's road to DTM kingship

Rockenfeller's road to DTM kingship

Plus
Plus
DTM

Rockenfeller's road to DTM kingship Rockenfeller's road to DTM kingship

JDC/Miller Motorsports More
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

WEC
Porsche 963 customer shakedown

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"

IMSA
Daytona 24

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet" Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"

Latest news

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023 Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

LM Le Mans

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe