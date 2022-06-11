Live: Le Mans 24 Hours Live commentary and updates
Live updates from the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.
The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours and the third round of the World Endurance Championship's 10th anniversary season.
First held in 1923, the Le Mans 24 Hours is regarded as the world's most famous endurance race, and forms part of motorsport's triple crown alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.
The blue riband event of the WEC, Le Mans this year returns to its traditional June date slot after the previous two editions were postponed to September and August amid the coronavirus pandemic and will be staged in front of the usual packed grandstands at the Circuit de la Sarthe after attendances were capped in 2021.
By: James Newbold, Richard Asher, Tom Howard, Haydn Cobb
Summary
| Summary
-Toyota wins 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours with #8 GR010 HYBRID of Buemi, Hartley and Hirakawa, securing its fifth consecutive victory in the 24 Hours, a fourth for Buemi and a third for Hartley
-Sister #7 Toyota crew of Lopez, Conway and Kobayashi finishes second after having to perform a power cycle on the hybrid system, as Glickenhaus #709 completes the podium
-Jota #38 ORECA Gibson-07 dominates LMP2 class as Da Costa, Stevens and Gonzalez beat the impressive #9 Prema entry driven by Kubica, Deletraz and Colombo
-Rasmussen, Jones and Aberdein make it two Jota cars on the podium in #28 entry as Algarve Pro Racing #45 wins pro/am class in 15th position
-Porsche wins final GTE Pro race at Le Mans with #91 of Bruni, Lietz and Makowiecki as Corvette suffers double disaster with early contenders; #92 Porsche also suffers blowout while leading
-Puncture for #51 Ferrari of Pier Guidi, Calado and Serra proves decisive in allowing Porsche to win Pro class for first time since 2018, but #51 and #52 Ferraris still complete podium
-TF Sport Aston Martin repeats 2020 GTE Am class victory as the challenge of multiple rapid Porsches fade away; Keating, Chaves and Sorensen secure honours over WeatherTech Porsche of Andlauer, MacNeil and Merrill
Thanks to everybody who stuck with us for any part of the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours. For those who managed the whole thing without a break, wherever you are in the world, you are epic heroes!
I'm sure you will join us in congratulating all the crews and drivers for their superhuman work over the most demanding week in motorsport.
Thanks also to James Newbold, Gary Watkins, Haydn Cobb and Tom Howard for bringing the grand-daddy of all sporting live streams together. This is Richard Asher signing off with that familiar mix of satisfaction and exhaustion all those of us who have 'done' Le Mans know so well.
Au revoir and remember that if you can't be there for next year's centenary extravaganza, this is the next-best place!
After last year's close call when the LMP2 drivers were weaving through slow-moving traffic, the flag man was safely (and wisely!) out of the way this time around as the curtain comes down on another Le Mans:
And the #10 car does indeed take that penalty in the pits, along with a splash of fuel. Oh...and then it's pulled into the garage. It's not entirely clear why.
Speaking of splashes, Robert Kubica seems to also want a little more juice - and he's not the only P2 car to pay a late visit to the fuel pump.
The GTE Pro crews are working through their last round of stops. No dramatic changes of driver for the last stint to report.
The third-placed Jota car is into the pits. Rasmussen and any other P2 cars coming in now should be able to make it to the end.
So, here's the score with just under an hour to go:
Toyota #8 leads Toyota #7 at the head of the race and the Hypercar category. Glickenhaus will have to settle for third and fourth for their two cars barring major drama. Alpine is still running, but 19 laps off the pace.
In LMP2, the #38 Jota continues to dominate, as it has done for almost the entire race. It looks like Robert Kubica (Prema Orlen Team) has settled for second behind Will Stevens. He has a solid advantage over the second Jota entry, currently driven by Oliver Rasmussen.
Fred Macowiecki leads LM GTE PRO for Porsche, with James Calado and Miguel Molina set to complete the podium in their AF Corse Ferraris. Again, that's barring a twist!
The TF Sport Aston Martin leads in GTE Am, with over a minute in hand over the Weathertech Racing Porsche. Current drivers are Marco Sorensen and Julien Andlauer.
It's been a very adventurous Le Mans for the #22 United Autosports USA car. But the tenth spot they're in now will mean a lot to them after the start they had. Even finishing will be something to celebrate. Up and down the pit lane, everyone has their own little goals that will make or break their 24 Hours.
Trending
Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1