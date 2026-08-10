What would you like to ask David Malukas?

This weekend, IndyCar is visiting Canada's Ontario province for the inaugural race at Markham, where the Toronto-based event has been moved.

This will be our opportunity to speak to David Malukas, who, albeit still winless in IndyCar, truly burst onto the scene this season.

Racing alongside Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin at Penske, the 24-year-old from Chicago has displayed impressive consistency, to the extent he currently holds third place in the drivers' standings.

So what would you like to ask Malukas as he comes to prominence at the pinnacle of American single-seater racing?

Fire away! You may submit questions until 12 August via this link.