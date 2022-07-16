Tickets Subscribe
All me
IndyCar / Toronto Qualifying report

IndyCar Toronto: Herta beats Dixon to pole as Power, Palou, Rahal miss out

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport became the first repeat polesitter of the 2022 IndyCar season by beating Scott Dixon to top spot at Toronto, as Will Power, Alex Palou and Graham Rahal were eliminated in Q1.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
In the pole position shootout between those in the fast six, Alexander Rossi set the early marker to beat of 59.6090s, until Newgarden scorched around in 59.5257s despite grazing the wall.

That would have looked good enough for pole, especially after David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing came within 0.0287s, but Herta found a remarkable quarter second on used soft tyres to deliver 59.2698s.

Dixon, seeking his first road course pole since 2016, fell a mere 0.0894s short, demoting Newgarden and Rossi down to the second row and Malukas to fifth.

Scott McLaughlin, who has never competed at the Toronto street track, ended up sixth in the final stage of qualifying.

But the drama cranked up in the second group of Q1, when Power, Palou and Rahal all dropped out early.

Andretti Autosport’s rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, in front of his home crowd, was sent out on red tyres from the start of the session and delivered a 60.1543s but then he caused a yellow flag at Turn 3.

However, he got going again under his own power but almost simultaneously, Alex Palou ground to a halt, and by the time the track was cleared there was only enough time for IndyCar to allow drivers just one last crack at a flying lap.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

Herta moved up to the top of the charts ahead of DeFrancesco, with Josef Newgarden third, ahead of Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Christian Lundgaard.

Kyle Kirkwood smacked a wall at Turn 6 and the car spun into Turn 8, which brought out a red.

The big losers from that stoppage were Lundgaard’s team-mate Rahal, who couldn’t advance despite a strong weekend for the squad, but even unluckier was Will Power, who was over three-tenths up on Herta but had to abandon the lap and wound up eighth.

The issues see Palou qualify down in 22nd, with Power 16th and Rahal 14th.

In Q2, Callum Ilott narrowly missed out on the fast six shootout in seventh place for Juncos Hollinger Racing, ahead of Swedish duo Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren SP) and Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing), with fellow Scandinavian Lundgaard completing the top 10 on the grid.

IndyCar Toronto - Starting Grid

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 59.2698  
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 59.3592 0.0894
3 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 59.5257 0.2559
4 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 59.5544 0.2846
5 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 59.6140 0.3442
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 59.9558 0.6860
7 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 59.6352 0.3654
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 59.6630 0.3932
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 59.8527 0.5829
10 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 59.9151 0.6453
11 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'00.0819 0.8121
12 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'14.8882 15.6184
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'00.0212 0.7514
14 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'00.6805 1.4107
15 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'00.1193 0.8495
16 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'00.7974 1.5276
17 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'00.2712 1.0014
18 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'00.7974 1.5276
19 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'00.5324 1.2626
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'01.0870 1.8172
21 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'00.9817 1.7119
22 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'03.0514 3.7816
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises    
24 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'03.2511 3.9813
25 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'05.2593 5.9895
