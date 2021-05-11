Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500 Next / New Top Gun team completes 35-car Indy 500 entry list
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Tony Stewart to join A.J. Foyt as guest at Indy 500

By:

Three-time NASCAR champion and former IRL IndyCar champion Tony Stewart will attend this year’s Indy 500 as guest of his hero A.J. Foyt.

Tony Stewart to join A.J. Foyt as guest at Indy 500

Stewart appeared to be taking an old-school route to the top of U.S. open-wheel racing in the 1990s, winning the USAC National Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown titles in 1995 and joining the Menard team for the newly created Indy Racing League in 1996. After scoring a second place on his debut in 1996, Stewart won the 1996-97 championship, and finished third the following season.

His last Indy 500 came in 2001, driving a Chip Ganassi Racing entry to sixth place, but by then Stewart’s main focus was on his meteoric NASCAR Cup career. He won the championship in 2002, 2005 and 2011 and retired from the series in 2016 with 49 wins to his name.

Stewart, who turns 50 this month, will be present at Indy to help Foyt celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first win at the 500.

“A.J. is my hero, and a great friend whom I’ve known for a long time,” said Stewart [pictured above with Foyt at Texas Motor Speedway in 2008]. “It didn’t matter what it was, but if it had four wheels and went fast, A.J. would drive it. NASCAR stock cars, USAC stock cars, sprints and midgets, Indy cars, IMSA sports cars – A.J. won in all of them. We both kind of came up through the racing ranks in the same way. He just did it in a different era.

“A.J. called me after I won my first Cup championship in 2002 and I remember how much it meant to have him call that night and congratulate me. He has given a lot back to racing and has been one of the sport’s biggest supporters. Without guys like him, guys like myself wouldn’t have had a chance to succeed.

“Being with A.J. on the pitbox this year at Indy is an honour and something I’ll cherish forever.”

Foyt has four cars entered for this year’s Indy 500 – the two for full-timers Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett, plus one for Charlie Kimball and another for JR Hildebrand. The latter will run the #1 with a livery similar to that on Foyt’s victorious Trevis-Offy from 1961.

“Tony and I have been good friends for a long time, and I’m glad he’s able to come out for this 500,” said four-time Indy 500 winner Foyt, who first shared the stage with Stewart back in 1995 when presenting him with his championship rings for winning the USAC Triple Crown. Stewart was the first driver to win the USAC Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown titles in a single season, and only one driver, J.J. Yeley, has matched that feat.

“I’m hoping having Tony at the 500 might change our luck! Normally, we run pretty good at Texas but the luck was pretty bad in the double-header. We crashed in the first race and at the start of the second race, both cars crashed – they never made it to the start-finish line.”

Stewart has long said that Foyt became his hero after watching him in the 1982 Indy 500 when Foyt got out of his car and started working on it in the pits during the race.

Last Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe carried a throwback paint scheme to Foyt’s #14 Copenhagen-sponsored stock car from 1986.

shares
comments

Related video

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500

Previous article

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500

Next article

New Top Gun team completes 35-car Indy 500 entry list

New Top Gun team completes 35-car Indy 500 entry list
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Tony Stewart , A.J. Foyt
Teams A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.