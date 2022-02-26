Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt
IndyCar / St. Pete News

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after IndyCar St. Petersburg FP2 clash

Dale Coyne Racing’s new recruit, Takuma Sato, was left deeply unhappy after being crashed into by Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean in IndyCar’s second practice at St. Petersburg.

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after IndyCar St. Petersburg FP2 clash
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

New Dale Coyne Racing recruit Takuma Sato was left deeply unhappy after being crashed into by Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean in IndyCar’s second practice at St. Petersburg.

Sato was running behind the Penske pair of Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, as well as the Andretti car of Alexander Rossi, the group trying to get enough separation at Turn 10 before commencing flying laps.

Conor Daly had just moved off-line when Grosjean arrived on a flying lap and, apparently caught by surprise by the dawdling cars ahead despite having a good view after the kink on the back straight, the French driver locked up and struck Sato’s car – ironically, the entry Grosjean used to drive.

Sato’s car was jacked high into the air in the shunt and both cars were out of the session.

“It’s a shame isn’t it?” Sato told NBC. “Everybody was trying to make a gap, which is the right thing.

“OK, nobody wants to have that situation, but we were just all slowing down. I had to hit the brake after coming through [Turn] 9A which is a little kink, but you still have nearly a half-mile, you can see cars slowing down, so I was slowing down. So did Conor Daly behind me.

“And Grosjean came in hot. I don’t know what he was thinking. He was reckless.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

"Right at the beginning of the morning, he hit [Helio] Castroneves on the out-lap, the installation lap, already. 

“He could clearly see the cars were double-wide… I don’t know, I can’t understand him.”

Asked if he knew someone was arriving fast behind him, Sato replied: “I see him coming hot, but I had a car in front, I had a car on the left, too, so I couldn’t go anywhere. And I didn’t want to intentionally hit the car in front to avoid him, so there was nothing we could do.

“You know, this is only practice, this is only the third out-lap after the yellow. There’s just no point in coming hot like that.

“We lost the entire time. I didn’t even get the red tyre on [Firestone’s alternate compound]. It’s a shame.”

Sato, a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner due to make his 200th IndyCar start tomorrow, will have been especially frustrated having previously had only one test day and one practice session in the Coyne car before this.

The Grosjean/Sato collision caused one of three red flags in the session, the others being for Jack Harvey and Alex Palou.

Harvey’s right front clipped the apex wall at Turn 9, sending the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver into the outside wall at corner exit.

Reigning champion Palou also made contact on the inside wall at T9, but was bounced further off-line so that the angle he hit the outside wall was far more obtuse and therefore vicious.

shares
comments
St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt
Previous article

St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt St. Pete
IndyCar

St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt

Andretti reveals details of F1 team plan as ‘clock ticks’ on FIA call
Formula 1

Andretti reveals details of F1 team plan as ‘clock ticks’ on FIA call

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Romain Grosjean More
Romain Grosjean
IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule "makes no difference" St. Pete
IndyCar

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule "makes no difference"

Why Grosjean believes he's in the right place to succeed in IndyCar
IndyCar

Why Grosjean believes he's in the right place to succeed in IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Dale Coyne Racing More
Dale Coyne Racing
Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022
IndyCar

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut Gateway
IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

Latest news

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after IndyCar St. Petersburg FP2 clash
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after IndyCar St. Petersburg FP2 clash

St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

St Petersburg IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2 as Grosjean, Palou shunt

Is Colton Herta America's champion-in-waiting?
IndyCar IndyCar

Is Colton Herta America's champion-in-waiting?

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule "makes no difference"
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule "makes no difference"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.